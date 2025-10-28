Surviving October’s Unpredictable Weather

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We have officially entered October and you know what that means, chaotically unpredictable weather has also entered the chat. How does one keep up with the freezing mornings, sweat-worthy noons, and the late-night chills? Well there truly is no specific way to predict the weather here, but there are ways to prepare for each scenario (especially when the day’s temperatures fluctuate so much).

My first and main overall tip would be to always have layers! We have all had that one time where we wished that we put something on under that hoodie. So a tank top, a t-shirt, or even a long sleeve shirt would be of tremendous help when the weather could suddenly become hot. This way, no matter what you are wearing – a hoodie with a t-shirt, a jacket with a sweater and tanktop, or even a shirt, jacket, and vest – you can still cool off if necessary while allowing you to control how much warmth you want to keep in.

As for the type of hoodie or sweater you want to use, I would recommend looking at the high and low temperatures for that day. If the temperature is lower than usual, go for a hoodie or jacket that can help you stay warm even if it gets windy, and one that you can easily take off or modify to better suit the temperature of your body. For days where the temperature average is warmer, I would highly recommend wearing a lighter jacket that can again double as a windbreaker yet keep you just warm enough so you do not overheat.

Moving on, my best tip on what pants to wear during this time of year mostly relies on how comfortable you want to be during the day, as well as, what you tend to wear for day to day life. Personally, I am a yoga pants girlie, hence why if the weather is somewhere in the middle of the hot and cold range, I would most likely use my yoga pants. Now this is not everyone’s cup of tea, which is totally OK and, for this reason, I would recommend going with either jeans, sweats (that aren’t too thick), or pants similar to leggings. This way, you can handle both colder and warmer environments. For colder weather, one should obviously try to use a thicker type of pants; however, if it is freezing cold, I would recommend layering even your pants. For example, you could wear leggings underneath your jeans or perhaps even sweats for that extra layer. This in turn doubles as a pair of pants (the leggings/lower layer) that you can wear if you get hot, and then the thicker version can be used if it gets freezing cold.

Lastly, and most importantly, the top you choose to wear as your base layer does not have to be anything specific – I mean I wear tank tops and t-shirts as my base– but should be something that you can use to reach a comfortable temperature when going from heated environments to cooler ones. As a person who easily sweats, I recommend going with a lighter base layer just so if you reach a point where you are sweating through everything, you can unveil each layer until you reach a cooler, more comfortable temperature. On the other hand, if you are someone who is always cold, then definitely go for a longer sleeve shirt that can keep you warm (you can even double up and have a tank top under a shirt/long sleeve to ensure you stay extra warm!).

So even though the weather may be unpredictable and hard to deal with, there are definitely ways to help your body adjust to the perfect temperature by layering. These simple tips hopefully help your next outfit struggle and help you one-up the October weather!