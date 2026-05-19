Spontaneity: Act Because You Can

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s 10:30 p.m. on a Thursday night, and I have class the next day. My best friend and I just finished volunteering at a school event, and we’re absolutely dead-tired from being on our feet for six hours. The only reasonable option for us is to go home and go to bed, but a different option crossed our minds.

We chose to drive 20 minutes into the city, circling around for ten more minutes to find parking, just to buy churros and drive straight back home. I made it home at midnight, and didn’t even get into bed until around 12:30. I’m actually finishing writing this exhausted. We both admitted to being hungry while waiting for the bus home, and when she asked me if I wanted to find somewhere that’s actually open at this hour, I thought, why would we do that? But rather, why not? Something so simple was such a foreign idea to me.

The word spontaneous is defined to describe actions or events that occur with no prior planning, naturally and suddenly. Spontaneous actions can often be considered bad ideas too, because without planning out your moves, things can be risky, go wrong, or be followed with regret. But I believe that being spontaneous is a part of life, and I’m grateful that my friend asked me to do this, because I truly learned a lesson from it.

This event, which lasted not even an hour, is one that I’ll remember as a turning stone for me. Something stupid and simple like going out with your closest friend when you should probably be asleep doesn’t seem very risky, but we’re conditioned to follow routines, go to bed early, and never stay out too late. I never go out on weekdays or school nights, let alone stay out in the city late. It’s frowned upon to be risky, or stray from a normal routine. The world won’t stop turning if you do the things you hope for, but you won’t feel satisfied if you never do them. Acting on impulses is something that we never do, but I think it should be more accepted.

Moral of the story? Go out and get ice cream with your friends on a Tuesday night just because it’s warm out. Do your homework and drink an overpriced matcha in a cafe you’ve never tried before. Wear your favorite outfits even when you think you’re overdressing. Buy the concert tickets with your friends and come home late. And of course, go out for churros with your best friend at 11:30 on a Thursday night just because you wanted to. It’s important to treat every day like a special occasion, and start acting on the things you want to do, no matter how big or small.