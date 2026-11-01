Romanticizing Your 9-5

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Aren’t you excited for it? Post-grad, working eight hours in a fluorescently lit office with no windows. I’m gonna guess your answer is no. As I myself approach post-grad, I get this bittersweet feeling. I am filled with excitement for this new chapter but also feel uninspired thinking about the mundane routine so many people describe in their new corporate lives. Thinking about my future brings a mix of emotions, but luckily for me, I have spent the last couple of years working that 9-5 life part-time and would consider myself somewhat of a pro. Here are my top five ways to romanticize your 9-5.

Get your day started before work.

Thinking about the long workday ahead can be dreadful. By the time the workday ends you’re tired and have no motivation to go to the gym or have dinner with your friends. A good way to get more done and feel more productive is to start your day before 9 a.m.. Sign up for a 7 a.m. gym class that forces you to get up early. Or go out for an early morning breakfast with your girls. Utilize that time before 9 and get your day started before anyone else does.

Dress your best to feel your best.

Getting ready for work doesn’t have to be a chore. Build a couple of fun, comfortable, and fashionable work outfits that not only look good but make you feel confident. Ditch the boring black blazer and go for a light baby blue, with that new fun hairstyle you’ve been wanting to try. Treat your morning like a fashion show, play your favorite playlist, and give yourself time to get ready. By simply dressing your best, you can shift your whole mood, and those dreaded mornings can be a bit more fun.

Make your commute part of the experience.

Hate the commute? I get it. Instead of sitting bored in traffic, start a podcast or audiobook reserved for your work commutes. If you’re more of a music person, create a morning mix that will either hype you up for the day or help you relax before the busy day ahead. Whether you drive or take public transportation, having something dedicated to the commute makes it a bit more special, turning it into something you look forward to rather than hate.

Make your desk space somewhere you actually want to be.

You may not get a window or a corner cubicle, but you do have a desk, and that is all yours. Spice up your desk and add a small plant, a picture frame, or your favorite trinket. Swap out the dingy black office supplies for something fun, like a cute pink keyboard and colorful gel pens. If you’re looking for that cozy vibe, add a candle warmer with a cozy-scented candle, or even a small space heater for comfort. By making the place where you feel comfortable, you can be more productive and feel your best at work.

Don’t let your day end at 5.

The best part of your 9-5 is when you can go home. Plan something you look forward to that will keep you motivated through the day. This could be a weekly family dinner, an art class with friends, or a simple evening walk. Write it down on your calendar and make it a habit. Having activities scheduled outside of work helps you remember that your day does not end when you leave work.

Work can be hard and finding time may feel impossible, but by taking some time to make these changes, I am positive that your 9-5 will feel much less stressful and remind you that it is just one part of your day. Work-life balance is the key to success. Post-grad life doesn’t have to be fluorescent lights and no windows. It’s what you make of it. Let me know what keeps you motivated during your 9-5!