LAST MINUTE HOLIDAY SEASON GIFT IDEAS THAT ARE STILL MEANINGFUL

We’ve likely all been there, either intentionally or unintentionally. The holiday season is packed full of festivities, outings, and maybe even final exams, so it can be a very busy time where you either genuinely forget or leave it to the last minute to find the perfect gift for someone special to you. And even if you were lucky enough to find just the right thing, you may have cut it too close, and even express shipping or Amazon Prime won’t be able to help you out and secure the gift you wanted. However, you can still find and gift meaningful presents for your special person in even the shortest time constraints. There are plenty of options that still feel like you put the time and effort in, even if you actually had to make a buzzer-beating selection just in time for the holidays.

A Donation to A Cause or Charity They Support

A monetary donation to a cause or charity you know your special someone supports can be a gift that is super personal to them but requires no shipping time to worry about and nothing physical to have to go out and buy and wrap. Maybe you know they love a specific endangered animal or are a big advocate for a cause like mental health awareness, so you can find a specific charity or pick from one you know they already support and make a quick online donation in their name. Donations can literally be done in a matter of clicks but show you really know the person and have taken the time to remember the causes and interests that mean the most to them. All you have to do is get out your wallet, make a donation, forward them the confirmation email, or print out the confirmation and give it to them if you still want them to open up something physical.

A Gift Card With A Twist

Gift cards are a really great option, as all you have to do is go to any store and pick one up, but it may feel less meaningful to a person if they are simply just the gift card thrown in a card. However, you can jazz a simple gift card up by attaching a promise to it! For example, you can get them a gift card to a restaurant and promise to take them out and make a whole day of the outing. Or, you can get them a gift card to a store and say you two can go find a craft, puzzle, or hobby item and then make it/do it together! This way, you’re giving more than just a gift card, but an experience along with it that shows effort and will create anticipation for your gift recipient.

Self-Care Basket

A basket can be a thoughtful gift that is easy to put together by just going to one store and picking out things that follow the theme, like self-care. Maybe you only have time to run into one store before your “gift” is due, so a basket still looks meaningful as it is a collective of curated things you thought the person would like. A self-care basket can be easy little things like fuzzy socks, face masks, tea bags, a cute mug, a cozy blanket, a candle, some candy you know they like, bath bombs, stress toys, a coloring book, etc., and all of which can be found at virtually any store. Whatever you decide to include, as long as it is cute in its presentation and things the person could genuinely use, a person would surely appreciate your effort to curate a relaxing experience for you.

Coupon Book

This one really brings me back to elementary school, when my class made these for Mother’s Day, but I think that is part of its charm. While simple, it is such a fun, little personalized gift that really demonstrates you care about the person. And, it is perfect for someone whose love language is an act of service. Depending on who you are gifting it to, it can be anything like: “breakfast in bed”, “one free hug”, “a day of no responsibilities”, “free car wash”, “a movie night of your choice”, etc. Whatever you choose to include, this is a perfect, no-cost, easy-to-make gift that still strongly shows your commitment to the person you are gifting it to.

Personalized Playlist

While I think a playlist, no matter how special it is, can’t be a gift on its own, it’s perfect if you feel like you need just one more thing to add to everything you plan to gift to someone that means a lot. A playlist can be crafted in a matter of minutes but shows a strong bond and appreciation to someone if you curate it based on a specific fond memory you shared or something that reminds you of them. Simply share the playlist with them when you’re done; they’ll have a unique gift they can use endlessly.

Framed Photo

A framed photo is a way to encapsulate a memory you have with a friend, family member, or significant other. It is also a simple way to show how much you care about the person and the time you spend with them. While it’s not the easiest to do on the list, it’s still fairly easy to do at the last minute. Depending on the size, you can simply print it out at home and repurpose a frame, or if you have a little more time to spare, you can easily go out to places such as CVS or Walmart that have photo centers and pick up a frame in store while you wait for the pictures to print. Framing a beloved memory is an extremely personal and sentimental gift but, thankfully, requires little effort and money.