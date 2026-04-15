Is 2026 the Year of Embracing Whimsy?          

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have gone online and have spent a considerable amount of time scrolling, then you have probably come across the term “whimsical.” 2026 is not just the new 2016, it is also about embracing whimsy. Tapping into a sense of childlike wonder, playfulness, and adoring oneself in quirky fairylike or colorful aesthetics with a more optimistic outlook on life. In short, we should embrace the whimsical in small and large ways.

At least, that is what content creators on social media platforms such as Tiktok and Instagram are telling users to do. On TikTok in particular, creators have quickly jumped onto this emerging trend, producing videos that offer tips on “How to have more whimsy,” how to dress in whimsical styles, ways to incorporate whimsy into your spring, and even how to decorate your living room in a more whimsical aesthetic.

According to Cambridge Dictionary, whimsical is defined as “unusual and strange in a way that might be funny or annoying.” while Merriam-Webster defines it as “resulting from or characterized by whim or caprice.” These definitions differ from how the term is commonly used online today. For many members of Gen Z, “whimsical” has come to represent magic, fairies, playfulness, youthfulness, bright colors, fantasy elements, florals, nature, and the overall feeling of spring.

However, this is not the first time that whimsical aesthetics have gone viral. Just a few years prior, aesthetics such as Whimsigoth and Whimsy Twee gained popularity online. Whimsigoth originated between the late 1980s and early 1990s, blending gothic elements with romantic and “playful elements.” Whimsy Twee emerged more recently through TikTok, combining childlike wonder, colorful patterns that incorporate fruits and bugs, and influences from 2010s twee aesthetic. Both trends demonstrate how the concept of whimsical continues to evolve while maintaining its core themes of imagination and self-expression.

Whimsical aesthetics can also be seen in a variety of related trends that have emerged on TikTok, such as Cottage Core, Mermaidcore, Fairycore, Princesscore, and FantasY2K. Each of these aesthetics has its own distinct characteristics, but they all share a common thread: escapism. This encourages people to bring more positivity into their lives, reconnect with their inner child, dressing up in quirky and unique ways. With the uncertainty of the future, the rising costs of living and the elimination of third spaces, it’s no surprise that so many young people are looking for some form of escapism.

Through the creation and popularization of these aesthetics, young people, particularly women, are finding new ways to engage in interests they may have once been discouraged or even shamed for. Embracing the whimsical allows them to reconnect with their inner child, explore their identities, and express themselves more freely. At the same time, this is also pushing back against the previously dominant minimalist and beige aesthetic.

Whimsy is not just another example of GenZ jumping onto another microtrend, curating personalities to fit into what is popular on social media. Instead, Gen Z is continuing to build something new by blending elements of the past with present influences. In doing so, they create evolving trends that reflect their current realities and desires. While these online aesthetics may seem fleeting, they also provide opportunities for connection, creativity, and community. Ultimately, embracing whimsy is not just about following a trend. It is about reclaiming happiness, imagination, and a sense of belonging in an increasingly unstable world.