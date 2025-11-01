How to Pack For Any Trip When You Only Have 2 Days – Part 1

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m a chronic last-minute packer. Two days before a flight my suitcase will still be empty and I’ll be convincing myself I still have plenty of time. But, after visiting 22 countries (Peru, Canada, England, Israel, China, Turkey, Greece, Egypt, Spain, Italy, France, Dominican Republic, Vatican City, Puerto Rico, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Mexico, India, Portugal, Morocco, and within the US), I’ve learned that last minute packing doesn’t have to mean bad packing.

Growing up, my parents loved traveling around the world because it was their only break from work. As a result, I always had the coolest stories when someone asked what I did over school breaks. All these counties have been incredibly beautiful, but I haven’t always been the best prepared for them. So if you’re like me and procrastinate packing until the absolute last minute, here are the strategies that actually work.

Check the Weather for Your Exact Trip Dates

This sounds obvious but it’s the step most people skip when they’re rushing to pack. Summer in Canada is completely different from summer in India. One major packing mistake I made was when I went to Morocco in the spring and packed for desert heat because I expected the Sahara desert to be hot all day long. Turns out, nights in the Sahara are freezing. I wore four layers of shirts, two pairs of pants, three pairs of socks, and two jackets and still almost froze that night.

Don’t just Google “weather in Spain.” Look up the specific city and your exact travel dates. Madrid in June is different from Madrid in August. Coastal cities have different temperatures than inland ones. Mountain regions are colder than you expect. Check the forecast the day before you leave and adjust accordingly. Weather apps are your best friend when you’re packing last minute.

Make a List Based on Your Actual Plans

Are you climbing Machu Picchu or sitting on a beach in Punta Cana? Your activities determine your packing list more than the destination itself.

When you’re packing at the last minute, write down every activity you have planned. Visiting religious sites? You need to dress modestly and pack clothes that cover your shoulders and knees. Going to nice restaurants? Pack an outfit that’s a step above casual. Hiking? You need actual hiking shoes, not just cute sneakers. In fact, bring your most worn out sneakers to go hiking in. Beach days? Make sure to pack a bathing suit and sunscreen.

I learned this the hard way in Peru. I needed hiking boots and layers for my trip to Machu Picchu, lighter clothes for Lima, and three raincoats for the amazon. If i had made a list of my actual activities instead of just throwing random clothes in my suitcase, I would have been way more prepared.

Pack Your Essentials First

When you’re rushing, start with the non-negotiables: Your passport, phone charger, medications, toothbrush, any prescriptions. Put these into your bag first before you even think about outfits. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve almost left for the airport without my phone charger because I was too focused on whether I packed enough outfits.

Create a permanent list in your phone of travel essentials to be used every time you travel. Mine includes: Passport, chargers, adapter, contact lenses, retainers, medication, sunscreen, and toothbrush. Check off each item as you pack it. This will save you so much time and stress when you’re packing then the night before.

Roll your Clothes and use Packing Cubes

This is the fastest way to pack efficiently when you’re running out of time. Roll everything instead of folding– it saves space and prevents wrinkles. If you have packing cubes, definitely use them. One cube for tops, one for bottoms, one for personal undergarments. You can pack so much faster when everything has a designated spot.

When I’m really rushing, I literally roll clothes straight from my drawer into packing cubes without overthinking it. The organization makes unpacking faster too, which matters when you’re jet-lagged from traveling.

Check Baggage Restrictions Before you Zip

Last-minute packers always forget this step. Check your airline’s baggage weight limit and carry-on size restrictions before you finish packing. I’ve had to repack at the airport because my bag was overweight, and it’s the worst feeling when you’re already stressed about making your flight.

If you’re checking a bag, weigh it at home first by using a luggage scale or bathroom scale. If you’re doing a carry-on only, make sure your bag actually fits the size requirements. Some airlines are more strict about this than others, and will charge you extra fees if your bag is even slightly over the limit.

The Reality of Last Minute Packing

Here’s the truth about packing two days before your flight– you’re going to forget something. Maybe it’s your favorite shirt or the perfect pair of shoes. But you’ll survive. You can buy most things when you get there, and honestly, some of my best travel memories involve having to figure out solutions during my trip.

The key is to not forget your essentials: Passport, medications, chargers, and anything you absolutely cannot replace easily. Everything else is just clothes, and clothes are replaceable.

Last-minute packing has taught me to be more strategic about what actually matters. I pack a lot less than I used to, and I’ve never regretted bringing too little. I have, however, regretted overpacking and lugging around a heavy suitcase through airports and train terminals.

So if you’re reading this before your flight with an empty suitcase next to you, take a breath. Check the weather for your exact travel dates. Make a list of your planned activities. Pack your essentials first. Roll your clothes into packing cubes. Check the baggage restrictions. And remember that you got this. After having a system in place, packing will become easier every time.

Stay tuned for Part Two, where I’ll break down exactly what to pack for specific destinations based on my experiences in 22 countries. :)