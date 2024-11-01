GHOST THE FAST FASHION TRAP: HOW TO REPURPOSE YOUR HALLOWEEN COSTUME AFTER THE 31ST

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

After the spooky festivities are wrapped up and Instagram and TikTok content has been made, many of us face the dilemma: What do we do with our Halloween costumes now? Halloween costumes are often bought only for Halloween and only worn once for that specific event. After their moment has come and gone, they often sit in closets collecting dust or, even worse, are thrown out and destined to waste away in a landfill.

Our overconsumption, the tendency to shop at unethical fashion companies for our costumes as they offer the cheapest and best deal, and the “wear it once” culture all contribute to the normalization and increased consumption of fast fashion. Fast fashion is, unfortunately, the reality of a majority of consumption. Companies pump out clothes quickly and without regard for the environment or conditions of their workers, and we constantly buy from them, so consumers always have an endless supply of new, trendy, and cheap clothing. When we buy something that is no longer trendy or needed, we often discard it so we can fill its place with newer styles. According to Earth.Org, “[t]he average US consumer throws away 81.5lbs of clothes every year,” which goes to show the reality of our consumption and how wasteful we can be. In terms of environmental impacts, the Center for Biological Diversity states that fashion fashion “is a significant contributor to the climate crisis, responsible for as much as 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions.” And that is just the impact on carbon dioxide emissions as fast fashion affects everything from the air we breathe, to the water we drink, to the land we rely on, to the human rights of workers.

While it is important for government institutions to regulate companies better and for companies themselves to improve their working conditions and manufacturing methods, we, as consumers, can and should play a role in changing the fast fashion industry by changing the way we consume. By giving your Halloween costume a second life, you can help create a more sustainable fashion culture and lessen your overall impact on the environment!

Donate or sell your costume

One of the most obvious and also the easiest ways to repurpose your Halloween costume is to guarantee it a second life by donating or selling it to someone else.

There is no shortage of second-hand clothing apps; from Depop to Poshmark, there are many platforms where you can list your costumes for potential buyers. Even better, you can just advertise what you would like to sell on your social media page so your friends, family, or other people can buy it from you without having to deal with any fees associated with most second-hand clothing selling apps.

Donating is even easier and guaranteed to be free! Check your favorite local thrift stores and see if they accept donations, inquire at homeless shelters, or find a clothing drive in your area. Not only will you be expanding the life cycle of your costume, but you can also provide someone with the opportunity to dress up and enjoy the holiday that they have not been previously able to!

Swap and share with friends

Invite all your friends over and have a swapping event! Everyone can bring their Halloween costumes, past and present, that they are willing to trade, and everyone can take turns browsing what everyone brought and bartering to get pieces they want by offering up theirs. You could make a whole party out of this or just have an intimate get-together with your closest friends! A swap event is a great way to come up with new costumes without having to buy new clothing that you may only wear once and repurpose older costumes at the same time.

Incorporate your costume into your everyday wardrobe

Instead of letting your Halloween costume collect dust, mix and match elements of your costume to turn it into a cute everyday look! Embark on this fashion challenge and you may create some unique outfits you would have never put together previously. Shiny tops, mini skirts, and chunky heels can easily turn into pieces that can go into your ‘going out’ outfit rotation. Corset tops, which often are staples of Halloween costumes, can be dressed up for a formal event or dressed down for a more casual look.

Upcycle and rework your costume

If you don’t think you can simply incorporate your costume into your everyday wardrobe, with a little DIY effort, you can transform even the most ‘costumey’ pieces into something with everyday wear potential. Something as simple as fabric dye can transform anything with a unique color or pattern into something that is easier to work with and wear casually. If you feel comfortable busting out some scissors, cutting up a dress into a skirt is another way to rework your costume. If you are feeling even braver and love a creative challenge, you can experiment with sewing or sequins to totally transform a costume element into a completely new piece.

Be an outfit repeater

If it’s not broken, why fix it? If you are really proud of your costume, there is no shame in getting multiple wears of it—in fact, it should be encouraged! There is nothing wrong with keeping your costume and wearing it over and over again as you see fit, especially if you are going out multiple times with multiple different people year after year. It makes sense to get multiple ‘uses’ out of your costume instead of constantly buying new ones for each event or year.