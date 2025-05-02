The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Hi there. My name is Millie, and I’m graduating with the UMass Boston Class of 2025. A lot has changed over the past four years from when I started college full-time in 2021. We’ve lived through shifting political administrations, the rise of social movements demanding change, the aftermath of a global pandemic, and the beginnings of a recession that’s left many of us uncertain about what our futures hold after we walk across that commencement stage. This letter is for you, those who will be returning for a summer, or are just starting the four-year college journey. Please take the time to read and understand what I wish I had four years ago.

The first thing: don’t be afraid. Don’t let fear or stress about what’s coming next keep you from living in the moment. The future will always be there waiting. The college experience only happens once if you don’t go for your master’s, PhD, or juris doctorate. You’ll spend the rest of your life working toward the future, so don’t miss the chance to enjoy where you are right now. Focus on what your community needs from you. Focus on your studies. Focus on what makes you feel fulfilled.

If I could go back and tell my first-year self anything, it would be this: don’t be in such a rush to grow up. Don’t be in a rush to prove you’re ready for a world that isn’t ready for us. It’s a world where entry-level jobs demand years of experience, rent costs more than most people earn, and even staying close to your friends after graduation can feel like a luxury. The pressure to build a life right away is real, but don’t let it steal your joy.

After four years studying the social sciences, I’ve come to realize that there are other ways to live. So many countries structure their societies around rest, balance, and collective well-being. Meanwhile, here, we live to work and burn out fast. I don’t want that life. I want to live in a world where people have time to breathe. I want you to know that it’s okay to want that too, to push for something better, and to believe that things can be different.

This year, more than ever, I’ve realized how lucky I am to have a job lined up, a roof over my head, food on the table, and a little bit left over to do something fun with friends. That kind of stability is rare. And if you have it, or you’re working toward it, I hope you take a second to be grateful. Say hi to your parents once in a while. They probably love you more than you think.

Keep your friendships alive. Smile at people in the hallway. You never know what someone else is carrying, and that one small act might shift their whole day. Some of the strongest connections start with nothing more than kindness.

Make time for your people. For the group chats, the 2 a.m. talks, the spontaneous dinners. Don’t let college become just a checklist of classes, internships, and a GPA. These friendships are the ones that last. And once you leave here, the time you used to give freely will start costing your calendar invites and waitlists.

Be thankful for the professors who have chosen to keep learning and teaching, who have committed themselves to sharing knowledge rather than guarding it. Whether you’re in finance, computer science, English, or the arts, your subject matters. Don’t brush off the reading. Don’t take your education for granted. We don’t know what might be banned, challenged, or erased in the years to come.

So, here’s my last piece of advice: don’t rush to grow up. The world will wait for you. Take the time to figure out what you want your life to look like. Travel if you can. Step outside what you know. Learn something new. Discover a different way of living, and bring that perspective back with you.

College isn’t just about preparing for the future. It’s about imagining a future that’s worth preparing for.