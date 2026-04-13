Everyone Should Take a Dance Class at College & Here’s Why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the enrollment for the Fall 2026 semester approaches quickly for UMass Boston students, I have a suggestion everyone should consider when they’re planning their schedule: a dance class. Because I’m a dance minor and have danced my whole life, I might be a bit biased. But, the dance classes really are a great opportunity here, and everyone should have the chance to dance in that big studio with the beautiful view of the water. Here’s some reasons why:

Attendance is Key

One of the first things people ask me when I talk about my dance classes is “What do you even do? Is it just dancing the whole time?” The answer is yes. Pretty much. Most of the 100 and 200-level dance classes are technique classes, which means you learn primarily by doing. There tends to be limited work required outside of class, as your coursework generally depends on your engagement with the material while you’re there. Other than showing up and dancing, you will probably have to write one or two short papers at some point in the semester, which are relatively straightforward anyway.

Don’t be discouraged if you’ve never danced before, though. The professors do a great job of gauging the experience and level of the class to gear lessons toward who they have in front of them; even the 200-level classes will go over basics (though I recommend taking a 100-level if you’re very new to dance, just to dip your toes in).

That being said, if you’re someone who likes to skip class often, it’s possible this may not be the perfect fit for you. Missing more than a few classes can tank your grade, but showing up really is half the battle (literally–attendance will probably be worth half the grade). So if you’re looking for something that won’t be overly demanding outside of the set class time, a dance class should definitely be in your future.

Inspiring Community

The dance community at UMB is really something special. There are so many talented people everywhere, and it is so inspiring to be around people with a passion for what they do. Dancing in college is much different than studio experience. For one thing, modern has a much greater influence than it does in most studios. Beyond that, I find there’s a deeper sense of connection between myself and moving. I never imagined I would take a dance class in college, let alone declare a dance minor. I thought, What’s the point? I know how to dance.

But “learning to dance” isn’t the only thing these classes teach you. They also teach you more about yourself and how you navigate the world. I really believe in the importance of knowing your body, and dance is a great way to nourish that connection between your body and mind. In the few semesters I’ve been dancing here at UMB, I have discovered ways of embodying a performance that I was never able to unlock in the 16 years I was at my home studio. That has nothing to do with my studio and everything to do with me and being here. College is the time to learn about yourself, and dance will definitely have some things to teach you.

Try Something New

As much as college is a time to learn about yourself, it’s also a time to try new things! UMass Boston has a very large course catalog with so many options to look through. Don’t skip past the dance classes just because you haven’t done it before or don’t think you’d be good at it. Don’t knock it ‘til you try it! One thing that’s awesome about learning dance techniques is that you learn more about ways your body can and should move. For athletes or other active people, this could mean learning more sustainable ways to exercise. For people like myself with really tight muscles, it could also mean learning some new stretches to release the tension before bed. Anyone who comes into a dance class is guaranteed to learn something new, and it might not be related to the steps you practice at all.

Even seasoned dancers can get something new from it, even if it’s just the experience of a new teacher or a new way to look at a step. Technique training is important for dancers of all levels because it reinforces the proper way to execute movements. Everyone needs a refresher every once in a while.

At the very least, a dance class serves as a great way to have some built-in time for exercising in a way that’s really just fun. Moving around with some great music playing is sure to boost your spirits. It’s certainly difficult to be grumpy when you’re dancing to an upbeat pop song. Maybe you’ll even find that you want to incorporate some dance steps next time you go to the gym.

Fund the Arts!

This one is pretty self-explanatory. In a society where STEM is revered above all else, it’s important to remember the arts. Take a class that feeds your soul as well as your mind. When more people take dance classes, the school sees that the dance department is worth funding. When that happens, we’re able to have even more options, and the classes can run at slightly more popular times. The more interest the department can generate across the campus, the more resources students can have access to. It’s a win-win really: you get to take a great class, and the dance department gets funds to run even more great classes.

College will be over before you know it. Don’t let it slip by without taking a class just because you want to. I promise you won’t regret it. So when your enrollment date comes around, I hope you think about adding a dance class to your schedule.