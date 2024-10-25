EMPOWERING WOMEN IN STEM: HOW CAN GIRLS GET INVOLVED IN SCIENCE AND TECH?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

In today’s world, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are fields that have been shaping the future. Those specific areas are responsible for many of the world’s discoveries and innovations that affect every part of our lives, from the smartphones we use to the medical advancements that can save lives all over the globe. However, even with the fast growth of STEM fields, women, especially young girls, remain underrepresented.

Empowering young women to get involved and pursue careers in STEM would not only bring diversity to these industries, but it would also help girls unlock their full potential. Here is how girls can break into the science and tech fields to make a lasting impact.

Understanding the Gender Difference in STEM

One of the reasons why less women work in STEM careers is due to the gender gap that has existed for a long time. Historically, science and technology were seen as male-dominated fields, and women were often discouraged from pursuing careers in those areas. Even though things are improving today, stereotypes and biases still exist. In school, girls might feel less encouraged to take advanced math or science classes. There may also be a lack of female role models in those areas, making it harder for girls to picture themselves working with science, math, tech, or engineering. This gap is a challenge, but it is one that can be overcome with the right support.

Building Confidence and Role Models

One of the most important ways to empower girls in STEM is by building their confidence early. Starting in middle school and high school, girls can be encouraged to explore their interests in math, science, coding, robotics, and engineering. Participating in clubs or other activities that are related to those areas can be a great way to start. Schools can also support their female students by offering more STEM-focused extracurriculars where girls feel comfortable taking risks, solving problems, and learning to work in teams with other women who have similar interests.

At home, families can also play a role by supporting curiosity. If a girl shows interest in how computers work or how robots are built, that interest should be supported with different types of hands-on learning. Today, there are many resources online, such as coding platforms and other free science tutorials, that make it easy and accessible for anyone to explore STEM from an early age.

Having role models can also make a big difference. Girls are more likely to pursue STEM careers if they see women already succeeding in those areas. This is why it is important to talk about and highlight female scientists, engineers, and tech leaders who already work in STEM areas. Many organizations have started mentorship programs that connect young girls with women working in STEM. These programs give girls a chance to ask questions, seek advice, and get to see the perspective of what a career in science or tech looks like.

Overcoming Challenges Together

Despite some opportunities, breaking into STEM can come with many challenges. Girls may face self-doubt and other types of societal pressure. However, it is important to remember that they don’t have to go through these challenges alone. Women and young girls who want to succeed in STEM should seek out supportive communities. These could be school clubs, online forums, or organizations that are dedicated to helping girls in STEM, like Girls Who Code or the Society of Women Engineers.

Conclusion: The Future of Women in STEM

As the world continues to evolve, there is a growing demand for new technologies, medical advances, and engineering solutions. Women must be at the forefront of these changes. By encouraging girls to explore their interests in STEM areas, we can help erase the gender gap and ensure that women play leading roles when shaping the future. Girls who break into science and tech today could become the leaders of tomorrow. With passion and the right support, the possibilities are endless.