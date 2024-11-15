EMBRACING THE UNAVOIDABLE: MY STUDY ABROAD EXPERIENCE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

As a student-athlete, I never thought I would have the chance to study abroad, however, my need for travel got the best of me. After long consideration and many meetings in the Study Abroad Office, I decided to do a summer program in Belize. Little did I know that this trip would change me and my life more than I ever could have imagined.

The program I chose was the Programme for Belize Archaeological Project (PfBAP) through a collaboration with my school, UMass Boston, and The University of Texas at Austin. Although untraditional for most people, field schools are an important part of becoming an archaeologist. I was lucky enough to win a scholarship from my university, which helped cover most of my expenses, including airfare. Soon enough, I was sending emails back and forth with the study abroad offices and finalizing my plans.

In one of my previous articles, The Art of Doing Things Alone, I wrote about traveling alone and so, true to fashion, I signed up for this program not knowing anyone. My professor at UMass would join me later; however, for the first two weeks, I would be out in the jungle with a group of strangers. I have done similar things in the past, going to a new country, meeting the people I’ll be traveling with in the airport, generally just traveling alone, so this wasn’t new to me. I have learned to thrive in these situations, but it took me a lot of practice before becoming confident.

A challenge I personally face is my fear of not making friends while abroad. What if I am alone this whole time? What if the people here don’t like me? What if, What if, What if… That was all that was running through my head when I was walking up to the group of people I would be spending the next month of my life with.

As I have pushed myself further and further, throwing myself into uncomfortable situations, I have learned to embrace the unavoidable. It’s inevitable that you’re going to feel uncomfortable during your time abroad, there’s no way around it. To be honest, there will be moments when it will suck and you will want to go home (I know I did); but in those moments it’s not only important to feel those feelings, but also recognize that they are only temporary. When you are feeling truly alone, that is the time that is going to shape you into who you will become during your adventure. And that may truly be the best part.

While on my trip, I met some of the most amazing people that are still in my life to this day. I gained experience in my field of study and made connections with professors and potential future colleagues, but I think most importantly, I became the truest version of myself.

After I returned, my friends, teammates, coaches, and professors noticed a new energy I had around me. In the face of a new challenge, I grew and developed skills I don’t think I ever would have at my home university. I embraced the unavoidable, got uncomfortable, and learned more about myself, allowing me to become the person I am today.

My best recommendation for people considering studying abroad is just do it. Find a program in your dream location and sign up. Yes, things are going to be scary, you will feel alone for a bit, maybe get homesick; but because you will experience those things, your trip will change you forever. Now get out there, reimagine yourself and become the global citizen you’ve always wanted to be.