This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the weather starts getting cold, sometimes the last thing you want to do is leave the house. This is the perfect opportunity to slow down, get comfortable, and enjoy a nice day inside. Instead of spending the whole day on your phone, there are many fun things you can do at home! Here are some ideas to make a cold day feel more enjoyable.

One of the easiest ways to spend a cold day is by watching movies or TV shows. You can watch an old favorite, catch up on a show, or find something new to watch. Make sure to grab your favorite snacks, get comfortable with a blanket, and enjoy a relaxing day

A cold day is a great time to spend some time baking. You can make cookies, brownies, cupcakes, or even try a recipe you’ve been wanting to make. If you aren’t sure what to bake, Pinterest and TikTok have plenty of easy recipes to choose from. You can enjoy the process of baking and treat yourself to something delicious when you’re done!

Students have busy schedules, and balancing school and work can be stressful. Sometimes, all you need is a day to focus on yourself. Take some time to have a self care day! Simple things like doing a face mask, taking a relaxing shower, wearing comfortable clothes, and taking a nap can help you feel more relaxed. This is a great way to take a break from your busy schedule.

If you’re spending the day at home, why not change things up in your room? Rearranging your room is a great way to make your space feel fresh and new. You can move around your furniture, change bedding, add new decorations, and organize everything! Even making small changes can make your room feel different and give it a fresh look.

Just because you’re staying inside doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with friends! Invite some friends over for a game night. You can play board games, card games, or video games. There are so many options! Game night isn’t complete without delicious food. Order some food, grab your favorite snacks, and simply enjoy the night together. This is a fun way to catch up with friends while staying warm inside.

Cold days don’t have to be so boring at home. Finding little things to do can make the day more enjoyable. There are endless ways you can spend a cozy day at home, whether it is productive or relaxing. Next time you don’t feel like going out on a cold day, try one of these activities and enjoy your day at home!