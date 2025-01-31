A REFLECTION OF MY TIME IN UGANDA

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In December 2022, I had the incredible opportunity to visit Uganda. This was my first time traveling abroad during the Holiday season, and also my favorite time traveling by myself abroad. While this wasn’t my first time visiting this beautiful landlocked Country located in the heart of East Africa, I hadn’t been back since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Most of my family lives there, hence during the summer my sister and I would go there to spend time with family. We loved it there, every two years we would count down the days left before summer vacation would start.

Uganda was more fun than the U.S. The weather is beautiful all year round, the food is fresh and organic, and all of life’s problems seem to have disappeared. But this trip seemed different; the food and weather were still good. But I was no longer a child, my view of Uganda was new. The issues I once overlooked now stood out more starkly.

Roads in Uganda have been bad for quite a while, but this time around I found myself being extremely uncomfortable in long car rides. The roads are bumpy and narrow, the dust and the traffic test your patience. I remember when I had gone to Kampala with my mom and cousin to do some light shopping. The trip back home was terrible, the narrow roads and the rain from early in the day, made what should’ve been a 30-minute car back home into a dreadful three-hour one.

The slower pace of travel allowed me to observe the surrounding areas. I look at houses, shops, and cars. Houses in Uganda are very appealing, as you can see the owner’s artistic vision on the exterior and all the designs they choose to have for their gates. Since people in Uganda own their land, they use their own money and resources to build their dream homes.

No matter where you drive in Central Uganda, plantain is all over the place, it grows everywhere and is also a staple food. Plantain is used to cook matooke and gonja. Matooke is quite plain, it is eaten with beef, chicken, pork, or goat stew, and it’s also eaten with beans and peanut sauce.

There were fruit trees at almost every house I’ve been to — mango, pomegranate, soursop, and jackfruit. My favorite fruit I have eaten is jackfruit, it tastes like a mix of mango and banana. Whenever I am in Uganda I must eat jackfruit. I’ve had it in the U.S. and it’s never as good. It’s never sweet enough and also much harder to come across. The fruits that I have eaten in the U.S. just don’t compare to the ones in Uganda. I realized that my deep affection for Uganda stemmed from its incredible food, which I always looked forward to. However, when I returned, I discovered that my love for the country went far beyond just the cuisine.

I’m always thinking of Uganda when I can go back and spend more time with my family. I daydream about sitting at the table, eating as much food as I can. But every time I go back there I notice much has changed. That everything in my head is a fantasy. When I am there I’m reminded that I shouldn’t focus on the past, but I should move. The country isn’t going to remain the same as I remembered. Everything Changes and life keeps on going. forward with it, appreciating the unique beauty each visit brings.