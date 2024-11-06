The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my opinion, fall is the best time to get out, hang with friends, and soak up all the good things about the season. Below, I’ve compiled a list of all my favorite activities to do in Amherst during the fall season. Some of these activities are indoors, while others are outdoors, so there’s a little something for everyone! If you are looking for ideas to incorporate into your perfect fall day itinerary, this list is for you!

Go Hiking This is one of my favorite things to do in the fall, right after apple picking. Living in New England, we’re so lucky to experience the seasons changing, and the foliage is just incredible. On the trail, you’ll see so many different color shades of trees and leaves, making the hike that much more scenic. Plus, it’s the perfect excuse to have a little photoshoot with friends, wear your favorite activewear, and take as many pics as your heart desires. It’s also a great way to catch up and spend some quality time with your crew while soaking up all the fall vibes. Photo by Holly Mandarich from Unsplash Friendsgiving

This is the perfect time to gather with friends and celebrate together. It doesn’t have to be super expensive or fancy — no need for a five-course meal! It can be as simple as everyone bringing a dessert or a side dish. You can buy premade stuff, or if you’re feeling extravagant, whip up something homemade. I’ve never hosted a Friendsgiving before, but I’m planning to make a few of my favorite recipes to share with everyone. You can also get very festive and make fun-themed drinks and watch movies! Harry Potter Movie Marathon

Whether you’ve seen it a million times or it’s your first time, this series is so much fun! You can make it even more fun by turning it into a bingo game or a scavenger hunt while you watch! Plus, you can get festive with themed snacks and drinks. It’s also a great way to bring all your friends together, and I promise everyone will love it! Fall Dessert Night There are so many yummy seasonal desserts to whip up this fall, like pumpkin bread, apple crisp, and caramel apples. If you want to make baking even more fun, head out to apple picking and use those fresh apples for your treats! And if baking isn’t your thing, no worries — there are lots of local stores that have fresh-baked goods that you can grab and bring back to your dorm, apartment, or house! Photo by Element5 Digital from Unsplash Attend a farmer’s market There are tons of local farmer’s markets in the Amherst area, and one of the best is on campus every Friday! It’s a great way to try some fresh-baked goodies, check out new clothes or bracelets, and just “window shop” with friends, or even by yourself. No pressure to buy anything — just come hang out and support student-run businesses. It’s a fun way to spend your Friday afternoon!

I hope this list gives you some fun ideas for things to do this fall around the Amherst area. I know I’ll definitely be partaking in all of these activities :). Cheers to the best season!

