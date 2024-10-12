Why Self-Care is Non-Negotiable For College Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is often romanticized as “the best time of your life”. It’s a time for independence, meeting new people, and discovering yourself outside your comfort zone. But behind this excitement lies a hidden reality; college can be very overwhelming. Balancing academic work, social life, and personal responsibilities can quickly become daunting, leaving us drained.

I’ve been there. There are days when everything feels like too much. The pile of assignments seems endless, and social invitations seem too overwhelming, all while you are still trying to figure out your own life. That is when I realized self-care isn’t just a nice thing to do when you have time, it’s a necessity. It is non-negotiable for anyone who wants to thrive academically and personally.

The Reality of Stress in College When I first started college, I thought I had everything under control. However, it didn’t take long to realize that college is a completely different world than high school. The academic workload, extracurricular commitments, and pressure to fit in with new friends are all overwhelming. There’s this constant need to perfectly balance out each aspect of your life, and no matter how much I tried to stay on top of things, stress found its way into my life. That’s when I learned the importance of self-care. I used to think taking time for myself was selfish, or that it led to me becoming unproductive. But the truth is, without self-care, I was constantly exhausted and anxious. Taking care of myself, whether it meant scheduling moments of rest, reaching out to friends for support, or prioritizing my physical health, helped me recharge and face each day with more energy. This simple change made all the difference. Mental Health Matters College takes a toll on mental health. Many students experience moments of intense anxiety, stress, or even feelings of isolation. And sometimes, it’s hard to even recognize it. Mindfulness practices, like journaling, help you process your feelings, and reaching out to trusted friends gives you emotional support. On tough days, talking to a counselor or admitting that you need help can make a huge difference. Mental health doesn’t take care of itself, and in college, it’s easy to ignore. I’ve learned that our minds need just as much care as our bodies do. Taking a break, asking for help, and letting ourselves rest mentally will make these issues easier to tackle in the long run. The Physical Toll of Neglecting Self-Care It is easy for college students in a new setting to adopt unhealthy habits, which may prolong their whole lives unless fixed early on. Some of these habits include: pulling all-nighters, surviving on instant noodles, LOTS OF CAFFEINE, and neglecting exercise. While most of us have normalized these habits, continuing these habits results in a lot of long-term and short-term negative consequences that affect our bodies. Lack of sleep, poor diet, and lifestyle can contribute to weight gain, weakened immune system, and even chronic stress. Physical self-care could include simple things such as drinking enough water, getting enough sleep, making time for a short workout, and having a balanced diet. Staying healthy and active doesn’t only impact our body, but helps positively impact our mood and focus. Photo by Tatiana from Pexels Academic Benefits of Self-Care We’ve all heard the advice: “You have to work hard to succeed”. And while that’s true, I’ve learned that overworking yourself is counterproductive. There have been times when I would study for hours without stopping, convincing myself that was the only way to keep up. Little did I know I was burning out fast, and I later realized my grades suffered because I was too tired to retain anything. Taking breaks, and doing things that helped me relax like grabbing coffee with friends or taking a walk actually made me more productive. I could come back to my work feeling refreshed and ready to focus. Building Lifelong Habits In college, we’re not just learning academics, we’re learning how to live. The habits we develop now will stay with us for life. For me, prioritizing self-care in college isn’t just about surviving the present; it is about preparing for the future. I want to build routines that will keep me healthy and happy. Self-care isn’t a luxury, and it isn’t something to squeeze into the cracks of a busy day. It’s a necessity for living our best lives, both now and in the future. College offers us the chance to learn how to manage stress, take care of our bodies, and develop emotional resilience, all of which are skills we’ll need throughout our lives.

Self-care is non-negotiable. Whether it’s taking a break to breathe, getting a full night’s sleep, or reaching out for support, self-care is how we sustain ourselves through the chaos of college.

