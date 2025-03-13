The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

College is like a vessel for being unproductive. There is no one there to ever tell you what to do or when to do it. This can be freeing in some ways, but it also leaves a lot of power up to your own merit. Time management can also feel nearly impossible to combat when it feels as though there are constantly assignments piling up on your to-do list.

Like most college students, I typically procrastinate my work until Sunday, when it is all due. However, most of the time, I wake up feeling paralyzed and overwhelmed, rather than feeling ready to tackle my homework. The inevitable ‘Sunday Scaries’ tend to creep in through my window as I get out of bed, reminding me of all the things I have not done and the tasks lurking and swirling around me. The term ‘Sunday Scaries’ was coined in 2009, according to an article from Acams Today. It refers to the disappointment or anxiety regarding the weekend ending and the new week starting. What is troubling about this is that college students have to rise above and still complete their work. Typically, the best method for overcoming anxiety is to relax; however, this is not an option in this particular scenario.

why homework is stressful

According to a New York Times article titled “How to Save Yourself From ‘Task Paralysis,’” by Dana G. Smith, our bodies view tasks as threats. The author quotes Ellen Hendriksen, who is a clinical assistant professor at Boston University’s Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders. Hendriksen says, “Our bodies react to threats the same way, whether the threat is external, like the proverbial saber-toothed tiger, or the threat is internal.” Smith also goes on to list some ways of overcoming this task paralysis.

overcoming task paralysis

It takes a holistic approach in order to overcome this paralysis, and it might take some time to figure out which methods work best for you. For me, I immediately take a shower when I wake up. This forces me to get up, feel refreshed, get clean, and put on a real outfit for the day. An article from the New York Times quotes Nancy O’Hara, who teaches and writes about mindfulness practice: “Your daily shower is a perfect opportunity to practice mindfulness.” It also gives a little distraction to that anxiety. Instead of just lying in bed thinking about what I have to do, I do something easy that will make me feel better. In this morning productiveness, I also give my room a mini refresh. I make my bed, pick up any clothes off the floor, and organize my desk. Mentally, this gives my brain a refresh, it is a reminder that it is still the start of the day and that the whole day is ahead to be productive.

After getting ready, I spend a decent amount of time journaling, which I recently fell in love with, partially because I finally invested in a bougie planner. I write down literally everything I want to accomplish that day, including the mundane, like showering. This, again, feels as though I am tricking my own brain into feeling productive, as well as focusing on the smaller tasks. This also gives me a chance to slow down and realize that I am not actually in danger; I just have homework. It also gives me a direction to go in for the day, I figure out what actually needs to be done first. It can be useful to start with smaller chores before focusing on the bigger and potentially more anxiety-inducing tasks. Also, leaving your room and going to your favorite study spot can help get you into the mindset of doing work rather than just wanting to lay in bed!

Anxiety truly can get in the way of being productive. It can haunt you all day, but you might feel unable to do anything about it. This feeling is perfectly normal. Though it might be easier to quell your own anxiety, in the end, it will feel better to be productive. Next Sunday night, instead of feeling anxious and unproductive, you can go to bed feeling calm while hopefully watching your favorite movie!



Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!