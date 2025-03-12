The Impacts of Journaling as a College Freshman

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a very emotional and reflective person, I have always found journaling to be one of the most effective ways to channel my thoughts and feelings. Anytime I am feeling overwhelmed, frenzied, or even just confused, writing it down has always helped. Doing so allows me to slowly gather my thoughts and lay everything out. Once I do that, it feels like all of the pieces line up in my head, and my previously jumbled thoughts become more clear and coherent. I often find writing more effective than talking because depending on my mood, I can either slow down and clearly think about what I’m writing or turn my brain off and just jot down anything that comes to mind. No matter which way I choose to approach journaling, I have found that it is always able to help me wrangle and organize my thoughts.

Over the course of my freshman year of college, this occasional hobby has turned into a productive way to acclimate myself to a brand new environment with brand new people and experiences. For many people, college is the first time they are living on their own in a new place. While it undoubtedly leads to countless experiences and adventures, it can also be extremely daunting and a very hard transition. Even as someone who had a very good start to my freshman year of college, there were still numerous times when I felt homesick, lonely, or just simply overwhelmed. While I was lucky enough to have been surrounded by a great community, sometimes, the only person who could help me was myself. Thus, I got significantly more into journaling around halfway through my first semester at college, and now, just a few short months later, I can safely say that journaling has helped my transition tremendously. It allows me to take a step back from everything and everyone and solely focus on what I am needing and feeling.

The beautiful thing about journaling is that it is 100% personalized. It can truly be whatever you make it. It can be writing, drawing, scrapbooking, list-making, or any combination of options. There are no bounds, and it doesn’t have to be seen by anyone other than yourself. It can be frightening to commit to putting unknown and underdeveloped thoughts down on paper, which may be a barrier to many who do not journal. In my experience, that is the biggest hurdle to jump over. But the thought that what you are writing is embarrassing or incommunicable is a mindset that can only be broken down when you realize that journaling is no different than thinking. These written-down thoughts still exist only to you, even though it can feel like writing them down sends them out into the open. Everyone’s heads are swimming with thoughts, but it can be difficult to tie them down for long enough to be able to write them down. However, doing so can be a great reflective activity, allowing you to comprehend your thoughts and discover what you are truly thinking and feeling.

