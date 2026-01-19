This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Billy Joel once wrote a song called “Vienna;” it became one of his greatest hits. In the chorus, he tells the listener “only fools are satisfied,” a lyric that has stuck with me since I first heard the song.

In a college setting, it is incredibly easy to get imposter syndrome, to feel like you’re behind, or that you are lost. That is more than normal. Studies show that about 80% of college students change their major at least once. Someone out there will always be doing more than you, always have a skill that you don’t have. That’s a fact of life better understood sooner rather than later. But the truth is, no one has it all figured out.

When I was a kid, I knew for sure I would be a history teacher. When I came to UMass, I was intent on being a White House correspondent. I played multiple sports as a child, did theater, painted, and read every genre of book you can think of. I’ve added a secondary major, a minor, switched my primary and secondary majors, gone abroad, and still really have no idea what I’m doing. And the secret is that most people don’t either.

Some people were born to be doctors, teachers, or artists. And that is wonderful. But it is a gift to be constantly evolving, changing your goals, and developing as a person.

So how do you master the art of never standing still? Because it is an art. It is so easy to become sedentary in our ways, to fear change and growth. The harder thing is not just accepting change but welcoming it with open arms.

So today, and every day, go on a walk or a run. Part of never standing still is staying physically active. If you usually run or do cardio, pick up a pair of weights. If you usually wake up at 9 am, try setting an alarm for 7. If you wake up early, give yourself a few extra hours to enjoy the warmth of your bed. Take a class outside of your major. Pick up a new hobby. If you live in a small town, try to visit a city. If you live in a city, try to visit a farm. Call your mom or dad. Tell Someone you love them. Do things that you normally wouldn’t even think of doing.

Challenge your own idea of yourself, of who you are. Because at the end of the day, you should constantly be changing to be the best version of yourself. Truly, “only fools are satisfied.” It is not easy, but it gets better with time.

One day, you will wake up and realize you are exactly where you’re supposed to be, because if you try everything, you’ll never regret not doing something.

Human beings are not one-dimensional creatures. Identity should not be tied to one sole aspect of yourself. We were never meant to have it all figured out, and that is where you find the art of never standing still.

