The 2025 Collab Gift Guide: Drops Everyone’s Talking About

December is officially here! Many of us are on the hunt for gifts as the holiday season approaches. With fashion, beauty, and lifestyle collaborations dropping, I’ll be highlighting some of the trending partnerships happening now, which are ideal for limited-edition gifts.
- Stanley 1913 X LoveShackFancy
This collaboration is ideal for individuals who enjoy collecting new emotional-support water bottles. These bottles are aesthetically covered in pastel colors, bows, and whimsical floral designs. But, they go even further than water bottles! Stanley and LoveShackFancy also dropped mini coolers, mugs, and Christmas ornaments. From this drop, my personal favorites are the 40 oz Flowstate Tumblr in Coquette Bow Chantilly and the 12 OZ Holiday Everyday Camp Mug Set in Toscana Toile Alpine Blue!
- Starbucks X Roller Rabbit
Roller Rabbit is known for its iconic, spunky designs, full of patterns, vibrant colors, and details that have become instantly recognizable to fans of the brand. Dropping December 2nd, Starbucks is selling mugs, tumblers, and travel cups in stores. Since they are not selling these items online, I am sure there is going to be a high demand for these in-store! These playful, stylish drinkware items make perfect, holiday-ready presents that are both collectible and useful.
- Tower 28 X Poppi
Moving into beauty, Tower 28 is releasing a collaboration with Poppi, a prebiotic soda brand. It is called the Fizz and Frost Holiday Duo, and in this box, you receive both the GetSet Matte Powder Blush in Cranberry Fizz and ShineOn Lip Jelly in Cranberry Frost, a perfect color and flavor for the holiday season! The blush has a matte finish, and the lip gloss is non-sticky. I will definitely be checking out my local Sephora for this drop!
- Rare Beauty X BEIS
I was originally unaware of the brand BÉIS, but after doing research, I discovered that it’s a company that specializes in luggage, travel accessories, and lifestyle gear. Rare Beauty’s goal for this collaboration was to emphasize functionality, while also maintaining their signature blush colors. Together with BEIS, these brands created pouches meant for both brushes and larger makeup items. The Large Cosmetic Pouch in Worth is my personal favorite.
- Madhappy X Disney
If you know anyone who is a Disney fan, this collaboration is a perfect gift! Madhappy is a clothing brand built on the idea of optimism and mental health awareness. Incorporating a modern streetwear brand with nostalgic characters leads buyers to feel like they are involved in the Disney community, without being too much. This gift is on the more expensive side, but my favorite is the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Heart Fleece Hoodie in Heather Grey!
- Wicked X R.E.M Beauty
Wicked is one of the most widespread movies this year for brand marketing. Every time I walk into Target, I see multiple Wicked collabs with all sorts of brands. R.E.M Beauty recently dropped Wicked-themed makeup, ranging from lip oils to eyeshadow palettes. This gift is ideal for a Wicked lover, or a younger friend or family member! I think the Wicked Glinda Makeup Set is simple, with a diverse range of products.
With so many collaborations dropping just in time for the holidays, there’s truly something for everyone, from beauty lovers to fashion fans. These limited-edition partnerships make gifting exciting with a more personal and unforgettable gift. Whether you’re shopping for someone special or treating yourself, these collabs bring a little extra magic to the holiday season.
