Spring is the Season of Romanticizing your Life (Again)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve suddenly felt the urge to walk everywhere, drink something iced, reorganize your life, get back with your ex, and pretend you’re in an indie coming-of-age film…congrats! You’ve officially defrosted your spring era.

For some reason, the second it hits 65 degrees, life just feels that much more main character. Your campus looks cuter, your outfits hit harder, and even your most boring errands start feeling like the start of the most adorable vlog.

And no, it’s not just you being delusional. There’s actual science behind this!

Your brain is basically glowing right now

Let’s start with the fact that spring is chemically elite. I have a theory that it’s humanly impossible for someone to dislike the season.

As the days get longer, your body produces more serotonin (A.K.A. the happiness hormone). According to the National Institute of Mental Health, lower sunlight in winter is linked to lower serotonin—which explains why we all collectively spiral from December to February.

So when spring hits?

You’re not being dramatic. Your brain is literally feeling happier about the change. Plus, more daylight helps regulate your sleep cycle, which means you’re more energized, less groggy, and slightly more capable of getting your life together (or at least pretending to).

romanticizing as a coping mechanism (in a good way!)

That whole “pretend your life is a movie” thing? Turns out, psychologists are on board.

Romanticizing your life is basically a form of reframing—in other words, choosing to see your everyday experiences in a more positive, meaningful way. An article published in the Washington Post discusses how reframing negative experiences can reduce stress and actually be beneficial for our mental health.

So, yes. Dramatically staring out the window on your way to class like you’re processing a breakup (even if you’re not) is technically a form of self-care.

Main character energy is a lifestyle choice

There’s a reason everyone suddenly wants to glow up, fall in love, and fix their routines at the same time.

Spring is full of subtle “fresh start” signals. Trees are blooming again, people are outside more, and the weather isn’t actively ruining your mood. The American Psychological Association even notes that spending time outside can lower stress levels—an idea called the stress reduction hypothesis. So that “I’m going to sit in the sun instead of doing my work” impulse? Backed by science!

Gen-Z didn’t invent romanticizing your life, but we definitely branded it better.

“Main character energy” is really just mindfulness in a cute outfit. A Harvard study found that people who stay present in small moments are actually happier than those who are constantly wondering about what’s next.

Meaning: your little solo coffee run, your walk with music, your laying-on-the-grass moment? Those aren’t distractions. They’re the point.

Original photo by Ashita Sane

The bottom line

Spring isn’t just a season—it’s a mindset shift.

It’s the time of the year when life feels softer, lighter, and just a tad more cinematic. And instead of rushing through it, maybe lean in. Let yourself be a little delusional. Let yourself enjoy things for no reason.

Because romanticizing your life isn’t about pretending everything is perfect—it’s about noticing that some parts of it already are.

Now go sit in the sun, text your friends, and pretend you’re in a montage.

You’ve earned it.

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