Spring Has Sprung But You Can’t Get Stuff Done? 10 Ways to Beat Post-Break Burnout

It’s that time of year, spring break is over, you’re saying bye to tanning and sleeping in and coming back to the hecticness. Hitting the reset button on your momentum can inevitably feel like a challenge, and though it may feel like the rollercoaster of spring is ramping up and your motivation is ramping down, here are 10 ways to push through.

ease back into routine Coming back to school after a week of relaxing and doing nothing can feel like a chore, especially when things start catching up to you. It’s important to give yourself a grace period to slowly but surely adjust again. Think of it as riding a bike after a long time; you can do it, but it just needs some time. Don’t expect to come back and magically be on top of things right away. Instead, start with the little things: organizing your space and making a daily to-do list. Before you know it, you’ll be back where you once were, cruising through school full throttle. Manage expectations It’s important to be realistic about what you can and can’t handle. If your best on a Monday doesn’t look the same as it does on a Sunday, then that’s completely okay! Give yourself permission to pause, adjust, and grow at your own pace. This can be easily done by setting short-term goals. Laying out the timeline of assignments can help you build a proper plan that’s sustainable. You won’t be at 100% all the time, so don’t overwhelm yourself. Set boundaries This may sound extremely cliché, but it’s okay to say no. With how often we use technology every day and with how crowded our environment can get, being able to set boundaries is essential. When you’re burned out, be honest with yourself about the time and energy you can give yourself and others. The only way to show up as your best self is by making sure you know when to say no, no matter how bad the FOMO gets. Come up with a reward system! Incentivizing yourself is something I’ve found extremely helpful. Maybe it’s because I love instant gratification, but I truly don’t think there’s anything wrong with treating yourself once in a while. Finished the reading? Give yourself a five minute break. Made it through the day? Grab a matcha. Allow yourself to spoil yourself just to make the grind more fun. Hold yourself (and others) accountable Sitting down with a friend over work is an easy way to hold yourself (and them) accountable by making sure you guys are actually studying. Monkey see, monkey do -– when they focus on their assignments, you focus on yours. Showing up together increases motivation. Just make sure studying doesn’t turn into talking about your favorite ways to stretch. Photo by fauxels from Pexels Practice self-care Light a candle, turn the fairy lights on, and put yourself first. Whether it’s writing down your thoughts or binge-watching your favorite show, remember to give yourself some downtime. Sometimes school can feel all-consuming, but that shouldn’t mean you’re putting yourself on the back burner. Don’t push yourself. Listen to what you need and care for yourself in the right doses. Rest and relaxation Count to 10 and take a long, deep breath. Procrastination is normal, but I’ve noticed just how exhausted I can get when I go to sleep at 2 a.m. and have a 9 a.m. lecture the next morning. Not to mention the extra work that gets piled onto it. Incorporating short, intentional breaks is all part of the process. Focusing on getting consistent breaks and rest will help you reestablish a routine and improve focus. Relaxing shouldn’t be a luxury; it should be an essential part of the work-life balance. Make time for fun Dance breaks in the middle of studying are essential. Baking breaks are necessary. Watching silly videos is mandatory. Life can get stressful and heavy sometimes, but having fun is what helps keep it light. Remember to go outside That screen isn’t going anywhere. Though the weather might still be pretty dreary, it’s getting better. A quick walk and a little fresh air can reset your whole mood and remind you to just be. Enjoy the work Remind yourself that everything you do has meaning. When you do, it’ll make a big difference. Those late-night study sessions, those Google Docs, those slides, all of that will amount to a celebration of what you’re learning. Even if it doesn’t feel like it, you’re getting better at what you do.

At the end of the day, there won’t ever be a perfect way to get back on track. Your way is the right way. Take it one step at a time and remember, summer is just around the corner.

