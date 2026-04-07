Spring Cleaning: How to do it the Right Way

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has sprung, and you know what that means: spring cleaning! Some people may shudder at the thought of spring cleaning, as it requires a significant amount of time and effort, but your house will definitely thank you when you are done. It is also a great way to set a positive mindset up for the spring and summer seasons. Once everything is clean and organized, it will be much easier to find that perfect summer dress in your closet that has been tucked away in the back for months.

Spring cleaning mainly involves a deep cleaning process where you go room by room in your household. Most people do not regularly clean areas in houses like baseboards, air vents, and high surfaces, and spring cleaning is a good time to focus on those areas. It is important to prioritize decluttering, washing window treatments, and cleaning inside appliances. It is also ideal to start from top to bottom and move room by room to help stay organized.

Most people tend to spring clean their bedroom closets because they want to get rid of any winter clothing they no longer want. Spring cleaning a bedroom closet involves emptying it, deep cleaning surfaces, and discarding items that are not usually worn. Also, people will sort clothing into keep, donate, and repair piles and then organize them by category or color. Additionally, people store off-season items in bins, utilize storage tools to maximize space, and air out closets before putting items back in. For the actual closet itself, follow these three steps to have a new and clean closet:

Step One: Empty and Clean

Start by removing everything from the closet to create a blank slate and start over. Next, deep clean by dusting from top to bottom, including any shelves and racks. Additionally, vacuum the floor and mop hard floors thoroughly. Also, wipe down walls, shelves, and containers with soap and water or disinfectant wipes to remove dust and allergens. Finally, leave the doors open for a few hours to air out the space before returning items.

Step two: Declutter and Sort

The three-pile method includes creating piles for keep, donate, and trash/repair for any clothing, accessories, and/or shoes. Remove items that are damaged, stained, do not fit, or haven’t been worn in two to three years. However, move items like old sentimental clothing pieces to a different storage location, like under a bed. This will help create a mindset to realize if you need to go out shopping for more clothing and/or what clothing necessities need to be bought or repaired.

Step three: Organize and Store

Spring cleaning is the perfect time to do a seasonal swap. Store off-season items in vacuum-sealed bags, storage bins, or top shelves. Also, it is better to use hangers to save space and prevent items from slipping. Folding clothing is great, but it can sometimes be difficult to really see what you have. You can also sort the clothing pieces by type or color. I personally organize my clothing by color, and it is satisfying to open up my closet and see a rainbow. It’s also easier to sort by color or type when choosing what to wear/packing for a vacation. Finally, utilize hanging shoe organizers, hanging shelves, or drawer dividers for smaller, compact items.

Step four: Maintenance

Once you have cleaned out your closet, the most important step is keeping it clean. Use the hanger trick, which is turning all hangers backward. When you wear an item, turn it forward. Next year, you will see what you did not wear, and it will be easier to get rid of clothing. Also, to maintain organization, tell yourself to remove one item for every new item you buy. This way, it will keep your closet decluttered while still welcoming in new clothing items.

Spring cleaning does not have to be seen as a dread; instead, try to look at it as a way to welcome in the spring and summer season and give your closet a glow-up. Get to cleaning and say hello to spring and summer!

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