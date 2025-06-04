Sayings That Have Saved Me My Sanity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a college student is hard. I often feel like a failure, unsuccessful, or regretful about the choices I have made. Both academically and in my everyday life. Especially with the end of the semester on the horizon, I, like most college students, am in a weird state of mind. I’m figuring out my summer plans, finishing up finals, and scheduling next semester. It is a lot. Here are some ways of thinking that have helped me in the past to stall negative thoughts:

Positivity is key The art of rewording things is magic. The beginning of this article could even be an example of this. I could change my wording from saying the “end of the semester” to instead saying the “beginning of summer.” Another example is when talking about something that you are going to do, try saying “I get to” rather than saying “I have to.” It can feel silly to do this, and I think it always will. But, it truly is looking on the bright side. Or, just focusing on the positives. It can also feel like you are being dishonest to yourself, but… fake it till you make it! Another example is how all semester, thinking about the upcoming warmth has made me excited for finals to come so I go to the beach and relax. I am trying not to solely focus on the mountains of work I will inevitably have during finals. Live in the moment As college students, all we do is plan. Students pick classes months in advance. You have to start planning your summer activities in January. This can often make students, or at least me, stuck in thinking about what’s to come. I often feel like I get wrapped up in planning and school and forget to live in the moment. We are only in college for four years, it’s a special time. It is important to remember that and focus on that in addition to school. There is bliss in balance! be kind to yourself With the hustling and bustling of college life, most students forget to take a second and relax. Be nice to yourself. Even if you feel like you do not deserve a break, as I often feel, college is exhausting. You are constantly “on”. Meaning, at home, you are home, only with your family. At school, you are constantly surrounded by people your own age, always with things to do, and always having to socialize. Even if you get dinner alone at the dining hall, you still have to interact with others. Whether you realize it or not, this is draining. It is important to prioritize yourself every once in a while. Take a breather and pat yourself on the back for doing your best! treat yourself Once again, we are in college. This time is unique and special. Sometimes it is important to protect your peace… however, I also think this is the perfect time to try new things. Whether it is joining a new club, taking a class just for fun, or going somewhere you don’t know anyone. It is important to push yourself, you never know what you will end up liking or who you will meet. In college, there are endless new opportunities, and I think you should take advantage of them! stay grateful Staying grateful is similar to staying positive. However, it is instead appreciating what you have. It naturally can put you in a better mood when you think about everything that you do have. This one is relatively simple. If you ever feel down or overwhelmed, it is important to remind yourself to be grateful, even if it’s for something simple!

These sayings are all well-known. However, how often do you actually try to use these? In conjunction, these can make a big difference. This does not mean that these sayings are easy to do by any means; they are extremely difficult to integrate into your life. However, the overarching theme is to just check in with yourself, make sure you are actually doing what is best for you!

