On the Right ‘Rhode’: How Hailey Bieber’s Beauty Brand Is Taking Over Social Media

If you have scrolled through Instagram or TikTok recently, you know how Rhode has taken these platforms by storm. From the viral “glazed-donut skin” Glazing Milk to the sold-out Peptide Lip Treatment, Rhode has become a “must-have” skincare and make-up essential. How did it gain such popularity in such a short time? That is the power of social media marketing and branding that Hailey Bieber seems to have mastered.

Before Rhode was even launched, Hailey had already begun laying the groundwork. She strategically started sharing her skincare routines and her love for “glazed” skin, which built curiosity around it. So, when she finally launched Rhode in 2022, her fans weren’t just buying the products, they were buying into the lifestyle she showcased for years. It felt like a natural and authentic extension of her personal brand rather than a forced celebrity cash grab, in the form of a beauty brand. She furthered this by perfecting modern marketing techniques and building a strong social media presence. Here are a few things that worked for Rhode, without the brand coming off as too forced.

The Perfect “Clean Girl”

From “glazed” glowing skin and slicked-back buns, to a neutral color palette, Rhode seemed to align itself with the minimalist clean girl aesthetic that had already taken over social media. By focusing on uncomplicated, results-driven skincare, the brand stood out from the overwhelming 10-step routines that many were growing tired of. Furthermore, Hailey keeps things personal instead of launching with traditional advertising. She used her own products in casual Get-Ready-With-Me videos and skincare tutorials, making Rhode feel like something she genuinely loves and is passionate about. It also feels more authentic, as Hailey isn’t just the face of the brand, but she personifies the clean girl aesthetic, making it a perfect reflection of her personal style and skincare philosophy.

Less Is More

Rhode prioritizes quality over quantity. This was made evident by the limited number of products that were introduced in the very first launch— Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatment. Rhode keeping their launches simple made every item feel exclusive and essential. As a result of this, the products often sell out, additionally, the waitlists add to the urgency. This strategy keeps demand high and makes every restock feel special. This strategy creates and maintains FOMO, making every restock feel like an event and leaving fans awaiting all the new drops.

Thinking Outside the (Beauty) Box

One of Rhode’s most unexpected (but brilliant) moves? The Krispy Kreme x Rhode Strawberry Glaze collaboration. This collab tapped into sensory marketing and created a full experience to go along with the lip balm. This collaboration wasn’t the only time that Rhode used food to its advantage. Rhode has been implementing this strategy from the beginning. To celebrate Hailey Bieber’s 26th birthday, Rhode introduced the limited-edition Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment. This product featured a scent reminiscent of freshly baked vanilla cake, offering a comforting experience to its users. More recently, in November 2024, Rhode launched the Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint for Hailey Bieber’s 28th birthday. Her own recipe inspired this limited-edition lip tint, which had a warm, shimmery brown color and a nostalgic scent of fresh cinnamon rolls. Rhode taps into emotion, memory, and all five senses by including familiar and nostalgic scents in its products–making skincare feel more like an experience than just a routine. This sensory-driven approach not only makes the brand more aesthetically appealing but also builds a deeper, more personal connection with its audience.

Rhode’s success stems from its authenticity, aesthetic appeal, and smart marketing. By making every launch feel exclusive and leaning into social media trends, Rhode has not only built a brand but also a community and lifestyle. From its viral “glazed-donut skin” trend to the limited cinnamon roll lip tints, Rhode keeps fans engaged, excited, and always wanting more. If there’s one thing Hailey Bieber has proven, it’s that in the skincare and makeup world, leveraging aesthetics, authenticity, and a little bit of FOMO can go a long way.

