Media I Consumed to Replace My Doomscrolling in October

Like most people, I have a bad habit of doomscrolling, especially in the fall when it gets dark earlier and I want to do nothing but stay in. I’ll open TikTok and somehow lose hours to videos I won’t even remember in a few minutes. So, this October, I tried something different: I replaced my doomscrolling with media that still scratched my entertainment itch but also made me think and feel a little better about how I spent my time. I intentionally picked media that was on theme for Halloween — spooky, eerie, or just unsettling — but each one taught me something new that will stick with me long after I finish it.

‘The Fashion of Horror: Ghosts’ – Girl on Film (YouTube)

This video by Girl on Film looks at how ghosts are dressed in movies. It’s a horror-themed video essay that feels like the kind of history lesson you actually want to sit through. She explains different “ghost archetypes,” like the iconic sheet ghosts, and shows how costume design shapes the way we understand the supernatural. It’s perfect for anyone who loves fashion or film, or has ever asked themselves, “Why are movie ghosts always in those Victorian dresses?” It’s a surprisingly beautiful look at how clothing tells a story about death, memory, and what we fear most. The video is part of her larger Fashion of Horror series, which also includes videos about creatures like witches and vampires. Her overall channel focuses on horror, fantasy, and folklore, and offers interesting analyses of film. Definitely worth exploring her other videos beyond October!

‘How Language Creates Monsters: The Hidden Violence in Everyday Speech’ – Heavy Meta by Tarra Stevenson (Substack)

This essay changed my understanding of linguistics and how I think about the everyday words I use without second thought. Tarra Stevenson, who runs the Heavy Meta Substack, writes about how language can shape and challenge the world around us. In this post, she argues that language itself can “monster” people, meaning that words carry histories that have been used to enforce power. She connects metaphors from horror, like Frankenstein and Medusa, to the ways everyday language shapes our fears and biases. She also references Amanda Montell’s Wordslut and looks at how words like “witch” were weaponized, turning women’s voices into something to fear or control. The piece is both academic and approachable in a way that’s easy to digest. Reading it made me notice how language isn’t just descriptive; it’s alive, and it’s political.

‘My Husband’ – by Maud Ventura

This book is pure psychological horror. There’s no ghost or monster, just a woman obsessed with her husband to the point where her mind becomes the scariest thing in the room. The narrator’s thoughts spiral between love and paranoia until you can’t tell what’s real anymore. What really gets you is how ordinary it all feels. Ventura nails that mix of perfect-seeming life and quiet obsession so well that you might find yourself thinking about your own relationships, especially if you tend to overthink or have an anxious attachment style. It’s slow-burning, introspective, and the kind of book that lingers long after you finish it, so if you love stories like Gone Girl, this one’s for you.

‘Are Vampires a Recession Indicator? A Vampire Media Deep Dive’ – Madisyn Brown (YouTube)

Much like the earlier video essay, Madisyn Brown looks beneath the surface to uncover what our favorite monsters say about us. She looks at how vampire trends tend to resurface during periods of social or economic anxiety, linking our cultural fascination with vampires to the times we feel most drained — literally and metaphorically. It’s a mix of pop culture analysis and sociology, connecting things like Twilight-era nostalgia to how we deal with stress today. It’s also a (not so) fun reminder that even our escapism reflects what we’re afraid of.

Replacing doomscrolling with media like this doesn’t have to take a lot of time. None of these picks take much more than an hour, which makes them a perfect swap for a scrolling session on TikTok or a TV episode. I’m not saying you need to completely cut those out of your life, but it’s worth adding media that actually benefits you in some way. You might be surprised at what you learn, what ideas stick with you, or what you decide you want to implement into your life consistently. Even small, intentional choices like this can make your free time feel more meaningful without losing the fun.

