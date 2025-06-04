Main Character Energy : How to Make Your Life Feel Like a Movie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We have all been there, walking around campus with headphones on, pretending like we are the main character in a romantic movie with everything perfect around us. What if I told you, you could actually live that life instead of it just being in your head.

Embracing your main character energy isn’t about being self-centered, it is about romanticizing your life, owning your narrative, and finding joy and love in every small thing around you. It is about knowing your true worth and not letting the small bumps in your way change that. Even after a bad day at school, work or life, you pick up your head even higher and live like you’re in your own movie.

Romanticize the routine Even the 8 a.m. lectures and those painfully long night study sessions deserve their moment. Try shifting your mindset: that early morning coffee? It’s not just fuel—it’s a little ritual that sets the tone. Walking to class? Imagine the world is just waking up with you. Add a playlist that feels like the opening scene of your day. When you slow down and actually feel your routines, they start to carry more weight. Suddenly, it’s not just “another day”— it’s your day. Dress the part You don’t need a red carpet to serve a look. Whether it is a bold makeup look or you’re in your soft-girl makeup era, wear something that makes you feel powerful. Wear your favorite hoodie or a scarf that you really like. Channel the “look good, feel good” mentality. Even if no one is looking at your outfit, you do and that’s what matters. The main character never blends into the background, so neither should you. Your SOundtrack Just like the movies, your life is also better with a soundtrack. Create a playlist for every mood and vibe —morning walks, study sessions, evenings at the gym or a gloomy monsoon evening. Music instantly uplifts your mood and can make even a slow day feel meaningful. Cast the right crew Every main character needs solid friends to hype them up. Spend time with people who uplift you, challenge you and show you a reality mirror when you really need it. Ditch the drama and build friendships like you’re casting for the perfect feel-good movie. And don’t forget, you’re someone’s supporting character too. Be kind, be present and treat them the way you want to be treated. Capture the behind-the-scenes Life isn’t just about the big moments, it’s about the small and messy ones too. It isn’t just about getting the perfect pictures for your Instagram, but also about the blurry selfies you can look at and laugh at in the future. Take photos and videos of your life, even when there is no special occasion. Your future self will thank you for that random video of you laughing with your friends. Rewrite the script If you don’t like the current storyline, CHANGE IT! Try a new hobby, change your routine, go for long solo walks, etc. The best part about your life’s movie is that you aren’t just the main character, but also the writer. Every good movie has plot twists, so change it up and surprise yourself, the story isn’t over. it is never too much Main characters are a little dramatic and honestly, that’s the best part of it. They don’t wait for the perfect moment, they create it. Romanticize those gloomy days, sing in the shower, cry over a sad movie while eating a tub of popcorn, or even better, change it all if it feels right. Want to dye your hair? Do it! Want to go party alone? Do it! You never know, you might meet someone who matches your vibe. Life’s more fun when you let yourself take chances, even if it feels over-the-top. Being “too much” is better than fading into the background.

At the end of the day, main character energy is about taking your life in your own in your own hands. It is about embracing each and every part of you, and recognizing that your story is worth telling, even the quiet moments. So go ahead, blast your favorite song and walk like the sidewalk is your runway.

You’re not just part of the story, you ARE the story.

