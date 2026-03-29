I’ve Changed My Major Three Times (And That’s Okay)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“About one-third of students enrolled in bachelor’s degree programs changed majors… About 1 in 10 students changed majors more than once,”

When I first heard this statistic in high school, I never imagined that I would become part of that one-third, let alone the one in ten. At just 18, I thought I knew everything. I had my future planned down to the minute. I thought I had it all together until I actually got to college and was quickly humbled.

Grades that once came naturally were suddenly something I had to work tirelessly for. The major I loved in theory slowly began to fill me with dread as I thought more and more about the reality of the path in front of me.

As a high school senior, I did what many new adults do and chose a major based on my favorite subject in school: AP Literature. While that strategy works for some people, I have to admit I didn’t fully think through my decision. The weight of choosing a career at 18 felt overwhelming, and most days I tried not to think about it at all. I certainly wouldn’t consider myself a fan of change, in fact it terrifies me most of the time. I couldn’t bring myself to officially commit to my college of choice until the very night before the due date. Even as I paid my enrollment and made the next chapter of my life official I felt a pit in my stomach. Something I had been working towards my entire academic career all came down to that moment, and frankly I felt nauseous. Shouldn’t I have been excited? All of the friends seemed to be. But I couldn’t help but feel the magnitude of my choice weighing on me, wishing I could stay exactly where I was rooted for eternity.

In retrospect, I was never built for the career I originally imagined for myself. I wasn’t meant to be the charismatic, outgoing rom-com protagonist with a fast-paced white-collar job like the ones I pinned to my vision boards. What I wish I had known then was just how many options actually exist. At the time, I hadn’t even heard of the degree I’m pursuing now. Which is why it’s so strange that society expects freshly eighteen-year-olds to commit to a career path for the rest of their lives.

At first, changing my major felt like admitting defeat. The degree I originally pursued was Creative Writing and Publishing, and for a long time I held onto it stubbornly. Part of me genuinely loved the book industry, but another part of me didn’t want to prove the doubters right, the people who warned me that it wasn’t a “practical” path. When I finally decided to change directions, I felt a sense of guilt, almost as if choosing a more traditionally “safe” career meant I had somehow given up on the dream I started with. But over time I’ve realized that changing paths doesn’t mean I regret where I began. Writing is still something I value deeply, and it will always have a place in my life. Choosing a different career doesn’t erase that passion, it simply means that for me, writing belongs in a different part of my life than I once imagined.

Despite popular belief, you can change your mind. You don’t have to stay on the path you’re on just because it feels comfortable or safe. For me, that meant discovering a field I never imagined I would pursue: Speech, Language, and Hearing Science. I was drawn to it because it combines science with the ability to directly help people develop confidence to use their own voices, something that, if you think about it, isn’t so different from literature. I once believed I wasn’t “smart enough” to be a STEM major, but I’ve realized that passion and dedication matter far more than natural intelligence ever will.

Now, as a sophomore in college, I’ve had three different majors and attend my second university. Change is scary, but staying somewhere you know isn’t right can be even scarier. If you’re considering making a change, I say go for it. You’ll never know where you belong until you try. If you’re truly unhappy in your major or your school, it’s okay to prioritize yourself and find the place where you’re meant to be. There is no shame in putting yourself first.

Sometimes the path you choose at 18 isn’t the one you stay on, and that’s not failure. Sometimes it’s just the first step toward finding where you actually belong.

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