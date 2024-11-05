It’s Not as Scary as You Think: 3 Ways to Navigate the Gym as a Woman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

I cannot speak about other universities or parts of the world, but I know that going to the gym at UMass Amherst by yourself can sometimes be intimidating. It is hard enough to attend business and law classes with men who wear their hats backwards and their T-shirts too tight, but it’s a whole other challenge to wait in line for a machine at the UMass rec center. The gym has been a male dominated space since the stone age, but now that it is 2024, it’s time that women fight for their right to use a squat rack or lat pulldown machine whenever we please. It’s time for us to no longer feel judged for our lighter dumbbells because, after all, everyone has to start somewhere, right? But how exactly do we go about this? The best way, in my opinion, is to find ways to get more comfortable in the gym, whether it be joining a female dominated fitness class or wearing a cute outfit. Believe it or not, it is possible to work out in peace.

1. Joining classes

The UMass rec center offers a multitude of classes ranging from 8 AM yoga or Pilates to 5 PM Zumba. Whether you are looking for a full body workout or want to learn a new skill like juggling, I can guarantee that there is a class for every eager gym girlie. Workout classes will not only give you a structured workout, but they will also give you a group of like-minded women to work out with. The majority of these classes are taught by women and the majority of attendees are women as well, which means that you know the workout playlist will be good and the vibes will radiate an unstoppable feminine energy that is guaranteed to boost your confidence in the gym.

2. having a plan

Another tip for navigating the gym by yourself is to always have a plan. Finding some trusted gym influencers (Liv Carbonero is a personal favorite) to find inspiration for your workout routine is always helpful. There are also a multitude of fitness apps that serve as a great way to track progress, sets, and reps that also usually offer workout ideas and cartoon demonstrations on how to use machines. I recommend spending at least ten minutes before every gym session coming up with a plan that includes warm up and cool down exercises. That way if you are at the gym and feeling lost, you have something to refer back to. This can be helpful in moments where you find yourself questioning your own abilities and your place in the gym as well because it gives you something to go back to.

3. wearing a cute outfit

Like every other outing in life, wearing a cute outfit always helps with that overwhelmed, something-isn’t-quite-right feeling. Personally, I find that putting on my cute gym tank tops and my biker shorts that are snug in all the right places, gives me energy to go to the gym when I am feeling unmotivated. You can’t waste a cute outfit by not going, right? This can also help you build confidence in yourself because if you feel like yourself and comfortable and cute in the clothes you are wearing, you will have all of the energy you would’ve spent focusing on feeling insecure for learning a new workout or trying a new machine. That being said, sometimes a tiny tank top and shorts isn’t the answer. I’m a big fan of having options. I often find myself wearing sweatpants and a hoodie or long sleeve shirt over my gym outfit. Sometimes my shorts don’t feel like me and sweatpants seem to fit me better, which is totally okay! It really just depends on the day. But the important thing is that you always have the choice.

No matter your previous gym experience, your height, your weight, or your wardrobe, everyone deserves a place to move their body and to feel good about themselves. Sometimes all you need is a plan, a new gym buddy who remembers all the helpful tips you learned from that class you took, and clothes that you feel like yourself in. But no matter what, don’t give up! The gym is truly for everyone; don’t let the guys that make you feel like they are more worthy of the machine you want.

