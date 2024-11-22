This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Skincare doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Many natural skincare ingredients are already around your house but go overlooked, whether it’s rice, coffee grounds, or even honey.

If you struggle with psoriasis or eczema, too, fancy and expensive products can sometimes be more harmful than helpful. Manuka honey, specifically, is one of the best anti-acne products out there.

Honey helps reduce bacteria, gently exfoliate the skin (especially when paired with other ingredients, like ground oats), and heal the skin from acne and acne scars. It has microbial properties that fight against skin infections and wounds. Other benefits include being anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and moisturizing.

Here are a few different ways you can use honey in your skincare regime:

Honey and oat face mask

This very simple mask only takes a few minutes to make. It gently exfoliates and deeply moisturizes the skin. First, blend up your oats. For more of an exfoliating effect, avoid blending the oats into a super fine powder. Next, mix the blended oats with Manuka honey (preferably, but any honey will work). With a face mask applicator, brush the mask onto clean, dry skin, avoiding the eyes and mouth, and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. Wipe off gently with warm water, and then apply your serums and moisturizer to finish your skincare routine.

Use this mask once or twice a week, ideally at night, for an extra boost of hydration or right before starting your makeup routine to let your skin shine through.

honey and coffee eye mask

Keriss101 / Spoon

This natural remedy rejuvenates the under eyes and helps even skin tone by diminishing dark circles. Add two teaspoons of coffee grounds in a small bowl and one teaspoon of honey to make the mask. Mix in just a splash of warm water and combine until it forms a paste. Apply the mask either with your fingers or a small brush applicator just under the eyes. Leave this mask for 10 to 15 minutes before wiping away gently with warm water. Top it off with a moisturizing or brightening eye cream. Use this mask three to four times a week to see the best results, either in the morning or at night.

honey and rice face mask

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

This natural face mask is a little more involved, but the combination of rice and honey will leave an unmatched glow and help tighten the skin without stripping it of moisture. Start by rinsing your white rice thoroughly and cook the rice until soft. Add the rice to a blender with honey (one to two tablespoons, depending on the amount of rice made) and blend until it becomes a creamy paste. Apply with clean hands or a face mask applicator to clean and dry skin, and leave the mixture on for 15 to 20 minutes. Wash off with warm water, and then continue the rest of your skincare routine with serums and moisturizer.

Use this mask once or twice weekly, switching between rice and oats.

If you’re in a rush, don’t stress about creating the perfect mask mix, either. Brush the honey lightly over your skin, leave it on for 10 minutes while you finish getting ready, and wipe off with warm water for a moisturized glow on the go.

The biggest tip when using natural remedies in skincare is to give them time. Just like you wouldn’t expect a new serum to fix a problem overnight, honey will do its job over time.

