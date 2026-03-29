How Bali Changed Me In Ways I Didn’t Expect

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my junior year of high school, at just 17 years old, I made the decision to pack my bags and spend a month in Bali with a program called Travel For Teens. I left without knowing another person on the entire continent, and it ended up being one of the best decisions I have ever made for myself—not just because of the experiences I had, but because of how it changed me.

Many people say Bali will either welcome you with open arms or chew you up and spit you out. Luckily, I fell into the first category. Before I booked the trip, I was in a place in my life where I was constantly tired, unmotivated, and riddled with anxiety. I had little confidence in my ability to be independent and had no clear idea of what I wanted in life. I was simply going through the motions.

Arriving on the island felt surreal. I had never been to Asia before—let alone for more than a week and completely on my own. Looking back, I often think about how far I have come from this moment of uncertainty. What began as being completely on edge and not knowing what to expect led to fully embracing the lifestyle and culture around me. Over time, I learned to not let my own thoughts and worries get in the way of my experiences and everything the island had to offer.

I quickly fell in love with the way of life in Bali, and in Southeast Asia as a whole. Mornings often began by making canang sari, small offerings filled with flowers and rice meant to express gratitude. Afterward came sunrise swims and anything from hiking in Tenganan to scuba diving off the coast of Pemuteran. While people work very hard, the balance between work and life felt noticeably and fundamentally different. Being present wasn’t just a theory; it was a way of living.

Another lesson I took away was the importance of community. Whether it was children inviting us to play games in the streets, the remarkable Balinese volunteers I got to work alongside, farmers and shop owners who welcomed us into their world with open arms, or the incredible friends I made along the way, there was a shared sense of wanting to connect and care for each other. Despite being physically thousands of miles from home, I had never felt more grounded.

Perhaps the most important lesson I learned was to appreciate each and every day as it comes. In the United States, we collectively have a very busy and work-oriented culture, revolving around productivity and constant movement. From a young age, we’re often taught that the only respectable path is going to school and working a 9-5. Experiencing another way of life that values peace, gratitude, and human connection was so eye-opening. Learning that the world offers so much more, and seeing it firsthand, motivated me to live life less seriously and to make travel and experiences a priority over material things.

After returning home, I noticed myself being more present. I started waking up for the sunrise, journaling about what I was grateful for, and being more apt to talk to people just to learn their stories. That experience ultimately inspired my interest in journalism and my desire to bring other people’s stories to light.

Now, I’m not suggesting you need to do something as drastic as taking a trip 10,000 miles away just to experience personal growth. But I will always be an advocate for stepping out of your comfort zone, doing the things that scare you, and questioning the stereotypical path of life that many of us have become accustomed to.

Yes, maybe I just needed a hug—but Bali worked pretty well too.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!