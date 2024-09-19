Hobbies That Heal the Soul: 5 Creative Hobbies to Bring Out Your Inner Child

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Having hobbies in life is a key component when it comes to maintaining good mental health. It is also a great way to practice passions, explore new interests, and add fun to daily routines. Here is more information as to why hobbies are so incredibly important!

coloring

Photo by Markus Spiske from Unsplash Whenever I feel stressed, there’s something so soothing about being able to fill in pictures of a coloring book. In a way, it helps me feel like I have some sense of control over what is going on in my life. I find it hard to not be consumed with coloring while I’m doing it because it’s just THAT satisfying. Seriously. This is coming from someone who has a PAINFULLY tough time switching their brain off to engage in hobbies. If you haven’t seen them already, there’s such a thing as adult coloring books! So, don’t feel like you need to dig up your old Disney ones. It just so happens to be that coloring is one of those activities where you don’t have to put any thought into it. Think back to when you were a kid and would spend countless hours coloring at school or the kitchen table. I can almost guarantee that you never thought twice about what you were doing. That’s why I make it a point to have a set of colored pencils and at least one coloring book in my desk drawer at all times. So, if you can relate, I suggest purchasing a cheap coloring book and colored pencil set to get started. You don’t need top-of-the-line artist-quality materials to reap the benefits of this mindful activity!

Journaling

Let me start by saying that I have tried and tested many types of journals and diaries over the years. Plain notebooks, The Wimpy Kid Do-It-Yourself Book, a pink electronic password journal that would only open with my voice, and just about every bullet/guided journal on the market. And yet, one thing stays the same: I still love to write! Journaling has been such a powerful way for me to express my feelings and not bottle them up. There is something to be said for getting your thoughts down on paper that just relieves the mind and body. Although maybe not completely, it does help significantly. There are also no constraints to follow when journaling. You could write small, large, messy, neat, in bullets, in sentences, etc. All of this is acceptable! Ultimately, it’s up to your inner creative writer to decide what style and frequency suits YOU best. It’s also comforting to know that what is written is private and does not need to be shared with others. Just like it used to be with diaries, they are personal sanctuaries! If you happen to be in the market for a customized journal, I recommend checking out Papier. In my opinion, they have the trendiest and most aesthetically pleasing writing supplies. I would be lying if I said I didn’t want to purchase every single item on their website. I am a firm believer that having cute stationary makes you more motivated to write.

puzzles and Games

Each night when my mom came home from work, she would bring a newspaper with her. Being the lover of brain games that I am, I would immediately flip to the comic section and do the daily crossword, crypto quote, and jumble. I like to think of them as the childhood equivalent of Wordle — something to look forward to once a day that also strengthens your mind. Although I might not have access to a hard-copy newspaper anymore, I still enjoy playing my daily smart games through the New York Times (or at least as many as I can without a subscription)! Backtracking to quarantine, one of the ways I kept myself busy was by doing puzzles. I would sit at the dining room table, put a movie on, grab a snack, and be perfectly content for hours. As a hands-on person who is always up for a challenge, puzzles are a great way to stay entertained. The wonderful part about them is that you can either do them by yourself or invite others to join in on the fun. Sometimes, after I finish a puzzle, I even like to frame it so that I don’t have to undo all of my hard work!

ipad art

If you’re on iPad TikTok like me, you’ve probably seen videos of people organizing their home screens, making aesthetic Notion tutorials, and doing ASMR with paper-like screen protectors. If this doesn’t convince you enough, take it from me and look into getting an iPad. Not only are they extremely useful when it comes to taking notes and staying organized as a college student, but they are perfect for doodling! Since getting my iPad, I find myself drawing on Procreate and using Canva nearly every chance I get. Not to mention it’s mess-free and you can do it from anywhere. I am quite literally OBSESSED with making digital art to post on my Etsy storefront, and to turn into stickers or prints. It truly brings me back to the days of using a Magnetic Sketcher and scratch-off paper. Don’t get me wrong, I still love to paint and make art by hand, but digital design is a game-changer if you love to create. I like to think of it as having a full art studio within arms reach.

Photography and Content creation

Photo by Kal Visuals from Unsplash When I was younger, my neighborhood friends and I would play outside until the sun went down. Chalk, scooters, kickball, you name it. We also spent a decent amount of time filming videos on iMovie and Video Star, forcing our parents to attend a private screening at the end. It wasn’t until I dove into the world of photography and content creation that I was able to relive these precious moments. There’s no doubt that it has become increasingly nerve-wracking to put ourselves out there now that we’re more aware of what others think of us, but it still allows you to direct, act, and produce work. Since starting my social media journey, content creation has become one of my all-time favorite hobbies. There is so much creativity behind digital media, from ideation to planning and filming. And whether we like to admit it or not, it feels nice to be the star of the show sometimes! So, take my advice and don’t let anyone dim your sparkle. Make that little film star proud and get back in front of the camera!

No matter what hobbies you choose to pursue, I hope that you can take the time to relax, unwind, and channel your inner child. And if you don’t know where to start, try out some of these! You can thank me later!