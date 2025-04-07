From Solid Ground to Open Seas, ‘Think Again’ to Embrace Uncertainity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Who would have thought that keeping an open mind could work wonders? Well, for me, it was nothing short of transformative. They say change is essential, i.e, those who adapt to it thrive, while those who resist it risk being left behind. Adam Grant’s book Think Again offers and explains this piece of advice in a very fruitful and innovative way.

The ability to unlearn might just be the most powerful skill of all. Growing up, I was incredibly stubborn. Once I formed an opinion, it was set in stone. Nothing could change my mind. I believed that having strong opinions and being stubborn was the sign of being powerful. Little did I know that it was arrogant and made me less likable.

My journey had me travel around a lot. As I moved to different schools and lived in various places around the world, I encountered people with diverse perspectives. That experience truly humbled me. And don’t get me wrong, sometimes it’s others and not you.

/ Unsplash

Define your identity in terms of values, not opinions. Adam Grant, Think Again

During my early college years, I had several opportunities to travel with groups and go out with people. Yet, I always found myself instinctively rejecting those invitations, often without fully understanding why. Looking back now, I realize how much has changed. Today, I genuinely enjoy taking trips and going out, and I am in a much happier place than before.

So, what changed? Over time, the people around me did. My friend group evolved, and the company I keep now makes me feel more secure. I enjoy exploring with them because we share the same core values and uplift one another. The saying that “you are the average of the five people closest to you” couldn’t be more true.

It’s important to take advice from others, but at the end of the day, do what aligns with your values, growth, and happiness. Surround yourself with people who inspire and support you — it makes all the difference.

Build a challenge network, not just a support network. Adam Grant, Think Again

When you have people who hate you or are jealous of you, you know you are doing something right (most of the time). Additionally, it’s great to have like-minded friends who support you and agree with everything you say, but maybe it’s time to reflect and see. Are they just pleasing you, or are they truly your friends who don’t shy away from telling you the truth? If it’s the former, then I’m sorry to break it to you, but it’s time to get some new friends.

In my case, I’ve been both of them. Now why did I do this? There’s a limit to how far you can go in giving your friends reality checks before they start seeing you as the villain. Then comes a point where you feed into their delusions just to avoid unnecessary drama and fake it for your own sanity. But for others, I’d rather cut connections with them than give in to their stupidity, only because I love them and don’t want to see them tearing themselves down.

Knowing what you don’t know is often the first step toward developing expertise. Adam Grant, Think Again

Every person started somewhere. Sometimes it’s okay to jump, because you’ll never be ready.

Being a Computer Science student always had me go through imposter syndrome. Finally, in my last year of college, I could truly point and find a niche I really admired. But I believed it was too late to build myself on that niche. However, I still believe that I’m going to make it.

Through a friend, I got referred to an opportunity to work on a project. I hardly knew anything and was still learning the tools, but I took the chance anyway. I faked it till I actually made it, and that opportunity led to another. Now, I’ve gone from zero to maybe zero point two. I’m still not exactly where I want to be, but I took that leap of faith and trusted myself enough to jump into the first opportunity, even when I didn’t feel ready.

Being flexible takes you a long way. There’s only so much you can persuade others. At some point, you have to stand by your core values while staying open to whatever life throws at you.

The book Think Again offers powerful tools and insights on embracing change and rethinking assumptions. It’s a compelling read that I highly recommend everyone experience at least once!

