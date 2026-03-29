From Burned Out To Balanced: Rethinking Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every spring break, Instagram and TikTok quickly become filled with highlight reels of friend groups partying in Miami, visiting friends abroad from their semester abroad programs, and relaxing on tropical islands. In a time of midterms, social pressure, and homework piling up, this week is used as a time to let loose and party. I want to share a different perspective, a spring break that isn’t loud, expensive, and picture-worthy centered. In college, spring break is often normalized to feel like it’s supposed to be a wild vacation, but what if it doesn’t have to be about doing the most?

Have a reset! A reset week can be a time to catch your breath and slow down. If you are intending on traveling home for break, this week is a perfect time to deep clean and declutter your bedroom. I personally love spring cleaning; it helps me realign my mind and priorities. You can even go as far as clearing up storage on your phone, revising your planners, and scheduling certain appointments you’ve been putting off. This week can also be a time to journal and plan. When we get back to school, finals will slowly start to creep up, so taking the time to set goals and needs for the rest of the second semester is essential.

Personal reset and growth can be just as exciting as a trip! Spring break is the ideal time to experiment with new routines and things without pressure. A fun idea could be trying a weekly online workout or yoga course, and if you enjoy it, it can become a new part of your routine back at school. Along the same lines, try picking up a new language! You won’t be fluent by the end of break, but you can show yourself that you are capable of learning something new. Also, with spring around the corner, this is a perfect time to plant some herb or flower seeds in a backyard garden, and once you are back home for the summer, you can upkeep the garden! Spring break can be the beginning of new routines, rather than just an escape from your everyday routine back at college.

Take this time to catch up on career and money! If you have a job back home, this is the perfect week to get in some hours! Although picking up shifts might not make a glamorous Instagram recap post, this extra money set aside will be perfect for the second semester, and when it is time to start shopping for new summer clothes and bikinis. Also, this week is a good time to refresh your LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have an internship secured, making small changes to your accomplishments and skills can make long-term differences!

My last piece of advice for this week is to explore! Instead of a big group vacation, take a day and explore somewhere new with a friend or two. Boston Duck Tours begin at the end of March, which is a fun day activity to explore the city! Or, you can head up north to Vermont or New Hampshire to soak up the last of winter fun, such as skiing or snow tubing!

The highlight reels we see on social media over spring break can make it feel like everyone is partying, but it’s important to break the stigma and realize that rest and growth time is just as practical. Whether it’s growing a new garden, exploring a new place, or picking up hours at your hometown job, you’ve made choices to serve yourself beyond a week. Don’t come back to school feeling more drained than when you left. Let it be peaceful if you need quiet, let it be full of change and growth, and realize that a break is about doing what’s best for you.

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