Empties: 5 Products That Will Stay In My Makeup Bag For Years To Come

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

As an easily influenced and beauty loving college student, it is common for me to purchase a product eager to see how it compares to others I have had previously. The marketing and packaging aspects of products only make it harder to resist the urge of purchasing the next new thing. However, even with all of this temptation, there are a handful of products that have stuck with me through it all. This article will touch on the products I have fallen in love with, and can’t wait to continue to use in the future.

Saie “Glossy Bounce” Lip Oil:

Saie beauty products are definitely a staple in my makeup bag. This lip oil in particular has been perfect for completing a makeup look. It is not sticky and stays on for a good amount of time. My favorite shade in this lip oil is “berry,” I love the dark red and purple hue it brings to my lips. The fluffy wide applicator on this product is also a huge plus! This lip oil is perfect to throw in my bag to touch up wherever I may be.

Rare Beauty has really got their formulas down! Selena took her time with these products. The under eye brightener is one of my favorites for summer. It acts almost as a very light coverage concealer, and as a girl with freckles, this is perfect for concealing my under eyes yet still allowing my skin still shine through. The liquid luminizer is the best highlighter in the game. I have the shade “mesmerize” and it provides the perfect natural glow to my skin. There is so much product in the packaging, really getting a bang for your buck!

Eva NYC “Therapy Session Hair Mask“

If you have been looking for a deep conditioning, smoothing hair mask, then this is the perfect product for you. This hair mask is the perfect hydrating conditioner for any hair type. I typically will apply this mask in the shower, let it sit in my hair for about five minutes or so, then wash out with water. Every time without a doubt, I leave the shower with silky smooth hair. You only need to use a small amount of product as well, and with the large container and amount of product provided, this hair mask will stick around for a while!

Ouai “Hair and Body Mist– St. Barts Scent”

Do you want to smell like a perfect summer day? This scent has that perfect post beach summer smell locked down. The perfect mix of dragonfruit, orange blossom, tuberose and baltic amber. Not only does this mist smell like a perfect summer day, but the packaging and the sprayer add to the luxury feeling of this product. I always get so many compliments when I spray this, and I can’t wait to bring it into the summer season.