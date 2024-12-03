Eight Unique Desserts to Spice Up The Holidays

As someone who loves savory foods, Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. However, I’m often bored of the same old apple and pecan pies. After making chai cookies instead of traditional cookies for the season, I knew I wanted to find more unique recipes. This fall, I hunted down and compiled the best recipes so you don’t have to.
- Taylor Swift’s Chai Cookies
-
Swift dominates the kitchen instead of the studio in this holiday recipe. The recipe was posted on Taylor Swift’s tumblr dated in the year 2014. This special take on a sugar cookie features comforting aromas and flavors of chai. These cookies are light, fluffy, and delicate; the robust flavor of chai is perfectly balanced with the silky icing.
- Egg Nog pIE
-
A no bake pie? Sign me up. This incredibly easy dessert brings life to a classic holiday flavor. This light and fluffy pie is an alternative to those disliking hefty desserts. It can go as a great alternative to a classic fruit pie or stand out as its own holiday pie. It only has five ingredients and is sure to be a hit!
- Crème brûlée
-
This is another easy, simple, and classic recipe to recreate. The velvety, creamy custard compliments the hardened layer of sugar resting on top. Natasha’s Kitchen has an incredible recipe, featuring video step-by-step instructions! Want to elevate it further? Top the crème brûlée with fruit like raspberries to add a fresh, tart taste.
- Italian Rainbow Cookies
-
Italian rainbow cookies are a classic on any cookie platter. The signature almond and raspberry flavors make for a decedent combination. The Tasting Table includes an additional rainbow cookie ice cream recipe to try after these sweet treats are baked!
- Apple Cider Donuts
-
Every New Englander knows the joy of eating an apple cider donut while going apple picking. This holiday season, bring the orchards right to your dinner table. Don’t forget to coat these treats in a delicious cinnamon sugar or cinnamon glaze! Frying donuts can be a hassle, so follow this easy baking recipe! Butternut Bakery even included ingredients adjusted for gluten-free and dairy-free enjoyers!
- Triple Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
-
This dessert is exactly like dipping a candy cane into your hot chocolate in the winter. The recipe uses one of my family’s favorite holiday treats, Hershey’s Peppermint Kisses. However, you can substitute this with other minty favorites like Andes chocolate or York Peppermint Patties. This mint and cocoa combination is sure to satisfy guests of all ages!
- Spice Cake
-
I had never tried a spice cake until last autumn. My boyfriend is not the fondest of desserts, but the one thing he cannot resist is his mother’s spice cake. The cake lives up to its obvious name, combining cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and cloves into one dessert. By topping with a simple icing or layering with cream cheese frosting, this dessert is sure to be a recurring favorite.
- apple churros
-
These apple churros are a fall twist on the Spanish dessert. You may think churros are laborious or time-consuming, but this recipe makes them in an air fryer! The Cookist elevates this sweet treat by suggesting a pumpkin spice sugar coating instead of the traditional cinnamon sugar coating. Enjoy and top with ice creams or sauces of your choice. The simplicity of the churro allows you to select as many fall toppings as you wish!
Try these eight must-have dessert recipes!
