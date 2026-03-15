Closure is a Chemical Response, Not a Conversation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a certain kind of quiet that doesn’t feel peaceful. It feels like waiting.

You feel it on the walk back from class, earbuds in, stomach tight without reason. You feel it under fluorescent lights when you’re halfway through a study session; suddenly you’re not reading anymore–you’re remembering. You feel it when you’re in bed with your phone dimmed, thumb hovering over a name you promised yourself you’d stop searching. Not because you think you’ll find something new, but because checking feels like doing something with the ache.

That’s usually when we say it: I need closure.

We’ve been taught to treat closure like a conversation; a final scene where someone explains themselves, and everything inside you settles. The apology lands the way it should have earlier. The confusion dissolves. The story becomes neat enough to tuck away.

But life rarely gives us neat endings. The truth is that the majority of the time, what we call “closure” isn’t about clarity. It’s about relief.

Closure feels urgent because your body is looking for safety

When a relationship ends — a boyfriend, a talking stage, a friendship that turns cold — you don’t just lose a person. You lose patterns your brain learned to expect. You lose the contact: the familiar voice notes, the texts, the feeling of being chosen. Even the anxiety of waiting can become part of the routine, because your mind learned how to live inside it.

Your brain is always trying to predict what comes next and quietly adjusting your body around that answer. So when “next” disappears — no more replies, no more calls, no more proof that you exist in someone else’s mind — your system doesn’t just feel sad. It can feel unsafe. That’s not a weakness. It’s an attachment.

Attachment is one of the oldest survival systems we have. When it’s disrupted, the brain becomes vigilant. Thoughts speed up because the mind is trying to solve for safety. You replay conversations because your brain is scanning for what went wrong. You reach out because contact used to lower the distress. That’s what makes the urge for closure so confusing: reaching out often does help, at least temporarily.

Why “one more talk” feels like relief, then pulls you back in

If they respond, your body drops out of panic. If you get an explanation, even a messy one, uncertainty shrinks. If you hear their voice, your nervous system recognizes something familiar and relaxes. For a second, you can breathe again. Your brain takes notes.

Brains aren’t moral. They are efficient. When distress rises and contact reduces it, your brain builds an association: reach out and you’ll feel better. It doesn’t matter if the conversation was disappointing. It doesn’t matter if you cried after. Your nervous system has learned that contact can function like relief.

The next time the ache spikes, your body will offer the same solution: Text. Call. Ask for closure. Not because you lack self-respect, but because your body wants regulation, and it remembers what used to work fast. Cravings are cue-driven. A cue can be anything your brain has filed under “connected to them”: a song, a food, a place. Sometimes the trigger is smaller, a time of day, a kind of silence, the moment your screen goes dark, and there’s nothing to distract you. The cue appears, and your nervous system rises to meet it. Your stomach drops and suddenly it feels urgent, like if you don’t do something right now, you’ll drown in the feeling.

But cues aren’t fate. They’re conditioning.

What actually creates closure is unlearning, not understanding

We romanticize closure as a conversation, but the brain often heals through repetition. Psychologists call part of this process extinction; when a cue stops leading to the “reward” your brain expects. If you feel the trigger and don’t follow it with contact, your brain gradually loosens the link between cue and relief. Over time, the cue loses power. The craving still comes, but it peaks lower and passes faster. Your body begins learning a new truth: I can survive this feeling without reaching for them.

That’s why no contact can feel brutal yet effective. No contact isn’t always a power move. For many people, it’s a nervous system strategy: the consistency your brain needs to stop expecting relief from a person who no longer offers safety.

There’s a catch, though. Unlearning doesn’t work well when the reward appears unpredictably. A random late-night “miss you.” A scroll through their profile. Even small contact can reset the expectation, because the brain is sensitive to inconsistent reward. Possibility becomes its own hook. If you’re unsure whether to reach out, ask yourself one honest question: do I want information, or do I want relief?

Write the message in your notes app instead. Say everything. Let it be messy. Then don’t send it. Give it 48 hours. If the urgency fades, it was a craving peak. If it stays steady, it may be a boundary you need to state, not a cycle you need to restart.

Closure, in the end, isn’t a sentence they finally say to you. It’s a state your body returns to, slowly, through all the ordinary days you don’t reach for them. All the days your brain proves to itself that it can live without the hit. They don’t give that to you. You build it every time you choose your peace over their reply.

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