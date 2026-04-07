Changing With the Seasons: The Art of Letting Go and Learning to Grow

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the Earth orbits the sun, our seasons are not the only thing that is changing; we are too. It can be so easy to get caught up in everyday life that we do not notice or may even begin to ignore the changes that we are experiencing. One thing that makes it easy for us to be able to keep track of the changing seasons is that we can both see and feel the shifts. Massachusetts residents are witnessing the snow melting away, flowers blooming, and looking to warmer days on the horizon. This all allows us to recognize that we have made it through winter and are beginning to enter spring. But what about the changes that we go through that are not as easy to see?

Seasonal depression

For starters, I think it is very important to recognize that seasonal depression is real and can play a huge factor in how we feel depending on the season/time of year. Even just on the UMass Amherst campus, you can observe that everyone seems happier and more excited to be outside as the temperature increases. But could this all be a placebo? According to Mental Health America, about 5 percent of the US population experiences seasonal depression.

It is also notable that women are 80 percent more likely to have seasonal depression than men are. And while five percent does not seem like a large number, it is important to remember that that means about 17 million people experience seasonal depression. This is a real phenomenon that many people have to deal with for months out of the year.

Spring Resets

When spring comes around again, it is a perfect time to refresh your life and even blossom new beginnings. I am sure many of us have heard the term spring cleaning, and I think it resonates with many people in different ways. One way to start is to clean up the spaces you inhabit. Whether it be your dorm, apartment, or home, having a clean, looked-after space can really help your relaxation and mental health. This can, in turn, make you happier and more productive, therefore making the most of your new spring forward mindset.

Another, more introspective way is to clean up your life. It could be friendships, relationships, or messiness in your personal life, but any of these issues can really take up a lot of our headspace and energy. Going into a new, bright, changing season with the same baggage is never a fun way to grow. Let go of what is bothering you and cultivate the things in your life that serve you and create happiness.

Change can be scary, especially when we feel like so much is happening at once and we are not sure how to approach it all. The Earth and the universe changing the seasons is its way of telling us that it is time to let go and change, too. When the flowers are sprouting, trees are blooming, and everything begins to grow again, it is our turn to grow with it. While change seems to be a daunting task and not always the easiest thing to do, it is important to remember that if you are not changing, you are not growing.

My dad mentioned a quote when I was having a rough time dealing with important changes that I feel that resonates here: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is today.” We often get so caught up in the regrets in our past and looking to the future that we forget to live in the moment and make the most of the life we live. Change and grow today so you can live the best possible life. Letting go is the best way to grow.

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