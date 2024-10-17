This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Trigger Warning, mentions of vomiting.

When I first moved into college, I was so anxious about everything that I vomited as I was moving into my new dorm — not exactly the way most people would like to start a new and huge important chapter in their lives. Fast forward to where I am now, I consider myself somewhat of an expert in managing anxiety! In an attempt to help other people cope, I’ve compiled a short list of my favorite coping mechanisms for anxiety!

GO OUTSIDE

Honestly, I found this to be difficult during my first few days at college. I felt pressured to go out and meet new people while also trying to process this big change in my life. This may sound cliché, but going outside really helped me in the long run. If you put it into perspective, sitting in your dorm room, doom-scrolling through TikTok, and thinking about every possible way something could go wrong will NOT help you be less anxious. Not to mention the terrible FOMO you get when you sit in your dorm while everyone else is having a good time. Go out to those campus events and meet new people! Yes, it is quite terrifying, I will not deny that, but talking to people and going out is a great way to forget about all your worries and anxieties. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash

MEDITATE

When I first started therapy, I would scoff at my therapist every time she suggested meditation. After giving it a try, I found that it was one of the best ways to calm myself down on days I felt particularly anxious. I meditate using wellness apps, my favorite being Headspace. I enjoy Headspace in particular as it has many different styles of meditation, including specific courses on anxiety. I would recommend checking out some of their guided breathing exercises if you find yourself starting to panic. They also offer a discount for students! Photo by Fabian Moller from Unsplash

Exercise

If you’re feeling anxious, exercising may feel like the last thing you want to do. Trust me, I’ve felt that. However, I find that working out and going to the gym clears my head. Exercise is also proven to release endorphins in your brain that can improve your sense of well-being and ease symptoms of anxiety. You’ll also be doing your body a favor by staying in shape and keeping yourself healthy! Exercise doesn’t have to be this big intimidating puzzle. I was terrified to go to the gym for the first time because I was so nervous about possibly messing something up. Shake off those worries, grab some friends, and hit the gym! I promise you will feel better by the end of it. Photo by Geert Pieters from Unsplash

Listen to music

I am a HUGE fan of this method. Not only is it a quick and easy solution, but it’s also enjoyable. Music has consistently been shown to reduce stress and anxiety. It is the real deal, people! Some personal advice I’d give you all is to SKIP SAD SONGS! Don’t get me wrong, I love a good Phoebe Bridgers song, but she isn’t the best to listen to when you’re already feeling down. I would just encourage listening to some more upbeat, happier songs. Some of my favorite artists at the moment are Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Olivia Rodrigo. Bust out some moves and feel some relief! Photo by Justin Higuchi distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license

Seek help