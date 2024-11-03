A Hot Girl’s Guide to the Perfect Hot Girl Walk: Amherst Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hot Girl Walks have taken the world by storm, transforming how we exercise while simultaneously allowing for new adventures! Maybe I’m biased, but Amherst is easily the best area for a HGW — and I’d know… I am a serial Hot Girl Walker!

Throw on your cutest workout set, grab your Owala, and lace up those shoes because my tips and tricks will make sure you have the most memorable Amherst Hot Girl Walk!

Although obvious, the most critical factor in a successful HGW is the right pair of shoes. Amherst terrain can be unexpected; you never know what sort of environment you’ll encounter. Don’t make the mistake of trying to be fashionable. Although I’m guilty of this, you will certainly regret it in the end. I highly recommend function over fashion.

My personal favorite shoes are my HOKAS. They are incredibly comfortable, come in various colors, and have many different styles for specific activities. Their fun pops of color are perfect for accessorizing!

Once you’re appropriately dressed to face the seasons, next up is finding the perfect beverage. Having a little drink to sip on is not only good for the soul but makes me happy! It’s the little things in life!

Lately, I’ve been loving Alani Nu beverages. They give me the perfect boost of caffeine right before I hit the town. My favorites are the limited-edition Witches Brew — which is caramel apple flavored, or Cosmic Stardust! If I’m in more of a coffee mood, I will start my journey with a medium iced coffee with caramel from Dunkin or a simple iced coffee with syrup from Peet’s. Colder days call for a simple cup of tea, but having anything hand in hand while I walk is key!

My ultimate, not so hidden gem is the Norwottuck Rail Trail.

At almost 11 miles long, the Norwottuck Rail Trail has endless possibilities for where it may take you! It is absolutely beautiful, fully paved, and has so many scenic views! Better yet, it is completely open to runners, walkers, bikers, and anyone in between! It is a perfect area for all ages and abilities!

Sophia Apteker

Considering the trail is 11 miles long, there are various areas in which you can start/stop! My personal favorite is behind the Whole Foods in Hadley. Here, you are constantly surrounded by nature, especially during this time of year, with the most beautiful foliage! As you travel, you’ll be greeted by various cute little shops, breweries, and many adorable pets.

Most importantly, I feel incredibly safe here. There are always locals willing to lend a helping hand, and there are lots of familiar surroundings to keep you grounded! A simple 30-minute walk can easily transform a somber day into a great one — take advantage of it!

As UMass students, we are SO fortunate to be surrounded by so many beautiful areas. Each and every corner holds a new and interesting region, and I am still discovering new sights! Make the most of your time here with the perfect HGW, no matter where that may be!

Enjoy!

