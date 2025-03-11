5 Ways “A Court of Thorns and Roses” Ended My Reading Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Reading for my own enjoyment can be difficult when I have multiple assigned readings per night. My first semester at college I only read one book in my free time. Everything I picked up felt like a chore to read. This winter break, I was determined to invest myself into a series. While working over break, my coworker recommended A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) by Sarah J. Maas. I knew I was late to hop on the ACOTAR train, but I am so glad I did and can’t believe I didn’t join sooner. Whether you’ve never read the series or it didn’t peak your interest, read below to find out how this series changed my life and ultimately ended my reading slump.

BTW, this review is spoiler free!

strong plot And Promise The first book in the series follows a 19 year-old huntress named Feyre Archeron. Feyre is the youngest out of her three sisters, but risks her life every day to provide for her and her family. In this story, the mortal and faerie realms are divided by an ancient treaty. These faeries are immortal creatures who rule over the magical land of Prythian. With dangerous and mythical creatures lurking in the forest, Feyre is exposed to a whole new world on the brink of collapse. Somehow, a 19 year-old mortal may be the key to the survival of both realms. Real ACOTAR fans know I cannot reveal too much, as the change in plot from the first and second book shifts dramatically. If that doesn’t peak you’re interest enough, continue to read below! A MUCH-NEEDED BREAK FROM ROM-COMS Everyone has fallen victim to popularized, cheesy rom-com books. With books like It Ends With Us making headlines and an explosive cult-following, it’s hard to miss the fan-favorite genre. ACOTAR is also known to have a massive following and even had a moment to shine on BookTok, but it’s semi-daunting length keeps some readers at bay. I can promise that every single page is 100% worth it. While rom-coms may be an easy read at first, they can get extremely predictable and tiring. Maas takes her time developing each and every character and plot line. Despite being an action-packed series, Maas creates beautiful, raw relationships between her characters. Themes like self-identity, independence, and a strong-female lead are exemplified throughout the series. Atria Books / Amazon Action-packed fantasy & war If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones or Iron Flame, you’re sure to love A Court of Thorns and Roses. Without going into specifics, the ACOTAR series is full of sacrifice, war, passion, and death. The story picks up 500 years after the first war between mortals and faeries. Readers get emotionally invested in characters and the lives at stake. Just when you think something is over, another piece of the puzzle is revealed. Many readers even found ambience videos like this to enhance their reading experience. The plot and action is arguably one of my favorite things about the franchise and always keeps me on my toes. HBO TALKS OF MAKING IT INTO A TELEVISION SERIES Hulu originally picked up and has since dropped this project. It had undergone development for four years up until the writer strikes in Hollywood. Hulu confirmed they scrapped the series this month. However, Maas has confirmed she is looking for another studio to bring the series to life. With Iron Flame being brought to Amazon Prime, fans of ACOTAR can only hope for future opportunities. The possibility of these characters and their story being shown on the big screen only made me finish this series faster. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels A FAN-FAVORITE FOR ALL Since the book blew up on social media in 2021, it has been an ongoing trend for significant others documenting their book-lover devour the series. Fans have been so obsessed, they have gotten their boyfriends, husbands, and fathers to understand the hype. TikToks like this have gone viral, proving that ACOTAR can be loved by anyone. I read this alongside one of my best friends and had such an amazing experience delving into every detail as we read. If you can’t commit to the series alone, send this to your friend or loved one to go on a reading journey together.

Because of the numerous plot twists, I couldn’t fully delve into my love for this series. Regardless, the series is too complex and amazing to fully capture in one review. I hope that this article convinced you to give this series a try and that you’ll be just as excited about it as me. I’d love to know your thoughts too!

