BookTok’s Impact on Modern Reading Culture 

Rebecca Yarros’s “Onyx Storm,” the third book in the Empyrean fantasy romance series, hit shelves on Jan. 21, and I devoured all 544 pages in just four days. Like its predecessors, “Fourth Wing” and “Iron Flame,” this latest installment in the series masterfully blends romance and fantasy, a genre now popularly known as “romantasy” by the TikTok book community, affectionately referred to as “BookTok.”

Fantasy has been my favorite book genre for as long as I can remember (likely since reading the “Harry Potter” series in elementary school), though I’ve never been a huge fan of romance novels. The Empyrean series, however, is a stunning exception; to say it’s incredible would be an understatement. I never would have discovered the series without BookTok, whose influence propelled “Onyx Storm” to bestseller status through pre-orders alone, even before its release. The New York Times recently reported that it has become the fastest-selling adult novel in 20 years.

While I’ve often been frustrated by BookTok’s tendency to romanticize toxic relationships in literature, this series stands apart. It has completely captivated me, and I find myself unable to put each new book down until I reach the last page. It’s undeniable that BookTok has redefined how readers discover, discuss and celebrate books, creating a vibrant and dynamic culture that’s reshaping the literary world.

BookTok: Reviving Reading in a Digital World

In an era where reading habits have declined amidst the distractions of technology and social media, BookTok has emerged as an unlikely savior, rekindling enthusiasm for books and reinvigorating literary culture. The BookTok community connects readers of all ages and backgrounds, united by their shared love of literature. To gain insight into BookTok’s impact, I spoke with two avid readers and close friends, Lily Hashemi and Amber Heaney, about their experiences with the platform.

One of BookTok’s greatest strengths is its ability to amplify lesser-known authors and genres, giving them a platform to reach audiences they might never have otherwise. TikTok’s intuitive interface makes discovering books and genres effortless. Lily Hashemi, a 23-year-old BookTok enthusiast, reflected on this: “When I first started reading consistently, I used the app Goodreads, but I found it harder to discover and explore specific genres. It wasn’t as intuitive on other platforms either. With BookTok, I can search for keywords and genres I’m interested in, which makes it so much easier to find the right books.”

BookTok has democratized book recommendations, shifting the power from traditional critics and publishing channels to everyday readers. Authentic endorsements from fellow readers now shape the literary landscape, with many BookTok-endorsed novels, such as “Onyx Storm,” dominating bestseller charts. Amber Heaney, a 22-year-old publishing major at Emerson College, explained, “A couple of my classes this semester have been discussing BookTok from a publishing perspective. It has been extremely influential in increasing sales for both frontlist and backlist titles. Publishers and booksellers are actively utilizing BookTok because it mirrors word-of-mouth recommendations in a way no other platform does.”

BookTok also encourages people, especially younger audiences, to rediscover the joy of reading. Amber attributes much of the platform’s success to its intimate nature. She stated, “From a reader’s perspective, scrolling through BookTok is so much fun. You get people’s raw opinions from unscripted videos where they discuss theories, share feelings and make recommendations in a way that feels like you’re talking to a friend.” This sense of connection resonates with readers worldwide, providing a safe space to explore genres they genuinely enjoy. The positives of BookTok are undeniable.

The Downsides of BookTok

However, like many technology-based innovations, BookTok isn’t without its drawbacks. One troubling trend is the glorification of surface-level engagement with books. The fast-paced, algorithm-driven nature of TikTok often prioritizes flashy, emotionally charged content over nuanced, critical discussions of literature. As a result, books are sometimes consumed more for their aesthetics, quotable moments or viral potential than for their literary merit.

Additionally, BookTok’s focus on specific tropes and genres risks narrowing readers’ perspectives. Popular recommendations often revolve around repetitive themes (such as toxic romantic relationships or overhyped plotlines), leaving little room for diverse and thought-provoking narratives. This homogenization can foster a literary echo chamber where only certain types of stories gain traction.

Perhaps most concerning is the lack of critical analysis within the BookTok community. In the rush to celebrate and promote favorite reads, thoughtful critique often falls by the wayside. Although I have definitely come across many exceptions to this rule, discussions about books rarely delve into their deeper literary significance. Instead, BookTok tends to elevate books based on surface appeal, leading many to criticize the platform for promoting works that are overly cheesy or poorly written. While BookTok has succeeded in making reading more accessible and trendy, it also faces growing criticism for favoring style over substance.

Shaping the Literary Landscape

BookTok, despite its imperfections, is undeniably transforming the literary landscape. The platform has introduced new genres like “romantasy” and elevated fresh voices in publishing. Publishers are increasingly tailoring their offerings to align with BookTok trends, reshaping what books are written, marketed and celebrated. This dynamic has allowed books to generate massive pre-release buzz, redefining the path to literary success in the digital age.

There is even tangible evidence proving BookTok’s positive impact on the reading community and bookstores across the United States. For example, Barnes and Noble recently announced that they are set to open 60 new stores across the country. This fact would have been incomprehensible a few years ago, when readers everywhere were concerned that bookstores would soon be closing altogether. This is a sign of a modern literary revolution.

Ironically, this literary revolution is unfolding on TikTok, an app often blamed for shortening attention spans to the extent that even a one-minute video feels too long. Many attribute declining reading habits to an inability to focus on lengthy books. Yet, in a fascinating twist, a dedicated corner of TikTok thrives on celebrating novels that span up to 1,000 pages, proving that even in a fast-paced, bite-sized content era, the love for immersive reading endures.

The Big Picture (Worth a Thousand Words)

In a world overflowing with digital distractions and a growing wave of anti-intellectualism, BookTok stands out as an unlikely hero, inspiring millions to pick up a book, and that’s no small feat. Reading remains one of the most rewarding hobbies, offering not just mental stimulation, but also the unparalleled magic of escaping into other worlds. That’s exactly why fantasy has been my favorite genre for as long as I can remember.

At its core, BookTok is a paradox. Sure, it has its flaws: an overemphasis on certain tropes, a tendency to promote shallow hot takes and the occasional viral obsession with questionable content. But it’s also a vibrant, passionate community that’s reigniting a love for literature across all generations. Books like “Onyx Storm” are perfect examples of the platform’s power to spotlight exceptional stories and unite readers worldwide.

What’s most exciting is BookTok’s potential to grow beyond its current trends. By championing diverse voices, celebrating lesser-known authors and fostering meaningful conversations about books, it can evolve into something even more impactful. At its best, BookTok is more than a social media trend — it’s a movement reminding us why books matter, ensuring they remain a cherished part of our lives and culture for years to come.