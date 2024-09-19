5 Trend Predictions for Spring 2024 (and How to Style Them)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

As many of the major fashion weeks like Milan, Paris, London, and New York have come and gone, designers and viewers alike have ideas about what will be big this spring. Though it’s unlikely we’ll see college students sporting looks that resemble the pieces featured in Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion week 2024, here are a few more achievable trends to add to your spring mood-board.

Grunge meets “coquette”

In late 2023, we saw the rise of all things coquette: on TikTok, users posted videos of them tying bows on everything from jeans to tank top straps, and even using ribbon as a replacement for shoe laces. Girls combined their childhood favorites, like puffy dresses and pink ballet flats, with more modern trends, like flared leggings and oversized sweatshirts in order to create the perfect pastel pink dominated aesthetic labelled as coquette. Attitudes also mirrored the fashion trends, with phrases like “girl math” and songs such as “I’m Just a Girl” by No Doubt taking over social media. However, as 2024 began we saw the success of the movie Saltburn, featuring beloved actor Jacob Elordi sporting an eyebrow piercing. The movie brought back a style many call “indie sleaze,” an early 2000s resurgence of the grunge subculture in the 1990s and punk takeover in the 1960-70s. Instead of heavy blush and “no-makeup” makeup looks, eyeliner was intentionally smudged and dark under-eyes were encouraged. Leather jackets replaced light-colored cardigans and dark, ripped tights were preferred to white lacy tops. However, as we move into the warmer months of 2024, it seems like these two styles may collide and form a sort of “soft grunge” look which combines the softer silhouette of coquette with the heavier makeup and darker accessories of indie sleaze. So, how do you achieve this look, preferably without having to go out and buy a whole new wardrobe? Start with a dainty, feminine base, such as a white dress, lacy skirt, light denim bottoms, or just about anything baby pink. The base of the outfit should maximize the soft coquette aesthetic. Now, for the grunge aspect. Maybe you have an older relative who had a leather jacket lying around from their youth, or even just a black cardigan. Add darker layers and accessories atop your soft base (making sure to layer up well since we’re still in the chilly part of spring), such as dark statement belts, black tights or knee high socks, and any chunky jewelry you have leftover from your 2020 “e-girl” phase. Finally, shoes that pair well with this style include dark boots, Mary Janes, or even ballet flats. Tamara Bellis / Unsplash

Head-to-toe denim

In spring and summer of 2023, “jorts,” AKA jean shorts, became all the rage. However, instead of the ultra mini shorts that once dominated the summer wardrobes of many, we saw big, baggy shorts, often going as low as the knee and needing to be secured by a belt. This spring, I see us taking this a step further by adding a denim top layer to our jort outfits. Remember in the early 2000s when your mom would force you to wear a denim vest over your tank tops? Yeah, those are so back. As corset style tops have also been huge recently, it is likely we’ll see denim versions of this style, paired with baggy jeans or jorts and perhaps even denim accessories like purses. So, how exactly do you pull this off without looking like a walking Levi’s ad? The key is unique pieces and accessorizing to the max. Frayed, bleached, and patterned denim are great ways to turn outfits from basic monochrome to runway ready. And as previously mentioned, we’re going all in on statements belts this season. Try adding a funky western belt or colorful belt to break up the denim. Also, in the spirt of changing weather, try showing some skin! A little midriff is another great way to break up the look and make your “joutfit” going-out appropriate. Original photo by Victoria Tustin

Bubble shorts

Bubble shorts — or to those who don’t see the vision, “diaper shorts” — are a throwback to the Victorian era (yeah, you could say they’re vintage). In the 1960s, bloomers were a common undergarment or sleep shorts, but now they’ve become stylish shorts for everyday wear. The bubble shorts and no pants look stemmed from the coquette aesthetic, which popularized lacy, feminine clothing. However in spring of 2024, we’re seeing them lose their lace and focus mostly on “bubbling” out, flattering both the waist and legs. The bubble trend can also be seen on skirts, ballooning out and creating a body silhouette. Recent fashion trends have shown a love for big baggy pants, which have now evolved to include baggy, but ultra short bottoms. To style these types of shorts and skirts, it’s best to abide by the “tiny top, big pants” rule. This means that pairing a tight fitting tank or tube top is a great way to draw attention towards the dainty shorts. However, oversized tee shirts and baggy (but still dainty) tops are another great pair for bubble shorts. For shoes, my personal go-to is a tall heeled boot with knee-high socks sticking out the top. Thrift stores usually have an incredibly selection of these types of boots, and your mom might just have a pair lying around as well. Ballet flats and Sambas also compliment the look, as sleek shoes look good with the flowy bottoms. Layering a leather jacket or cardigan atop the outfit is a great way to stay warm while also achieving either the coquette-grunge look or more of a feminine look, respectively.

Drop (it low) waist

When low rise pants and jeans first hit the internet, many people were angry and sure that this style would not last. However, over the past three or so years, nearly all fashionistas have kissed the high-rise mom jeans goodbye, swapping them either for low waist flares or oversized jeans. Now, this silhouette has hit dresses too. Instead of the skirt part of the dress beginning at the waist, we see a flare at the hips, putting the whole torso on display. However, it is still possible to wear drop waist dresses without feeling like you’re wearing a leotard or Speedo. As you may have guesses based on previous trends, a statement belt is the perfect way to jazz up a simpler dress while also helping you to feel less exposed. If you’re feeling a little more bold, you can leave the waist bare and instead dress up the look using bold jewelry and tall boots.

Graphics