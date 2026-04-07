5 Small Self-Care Habits to Reset for Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring gradually approaches, luring in warm weather, blooming flowers, and longer days, it’s the perfect time to bring in new habits to refresh ourselves along with the change in season. Here are five simple yet effective ways to reset for spring!

Return to an Old Hobby or Try a New Hobby If you’ve been feeling bored, unmotivated, or even restless, a powerful way to reset your mind is to spend time on a hobby you really enjoy. I find that as I get preoccupied with college classes, I often stray away from my hobbies such as art and reading. I recently decided to get back into a hobby I loved growing up, drawing, and I felt much more relaxed and motivated. I’d forgotten how peaceful I feel when I draw, and it helps soothe my mind. If you’re in the mood for something new, trying out a new hobby is also exciting, and letting your mind focus on something new is a great way to refresh yourself for the new season. Photo by Victoria Bilsborough from Unsplash Journal Taking a few minutes out of your day to journal is a great way to reduce stress and process experiences and emotions. Whether you’re stressed, anxious, happy, or calm, writing down your feelings can be very therapeutic and help you find clarity in your emotions and thoughts. I find that writing down a couple things I’m grateful for and a few positive affirmations is a quick way to reset my mind when I’m having negative thoughts. Make a New Playlist Listening to music can help shift your mood, but listening to the same songs and playlists can get boring after a while. I often find myself in a music slump, skipping through all the songs in my playlists since I’ve already listened to them over and over again. Finding new songs to listen to can be exciting, and as the season shifts and the weather warms up, having a new playlist to listen to can help welcome the beginning of spring. Finding a genre or song that you wouldn’t normally listen to is another way to refresh and open up your mind. Fixelgraphy / Unsplash Go On a Nature Walk As the snow starts to melt and flowers bloom, it’s the perfect time to go on walks and admire nature. If you’re stuck in a slump, even a quick ten-minute walk can positively impact your mood and energy. When the weather warms up, I find that going on walks around campus or nearby trails can be very calming and puts me in a better mood. Rest One of the most important things you can do to take care of yourself is make sure you’re getting enough rest. As we transition into spring, we approach busy midterm weeks and often get consumed with piles of homework and exams. I often feel that I have to be productive and do lots of things throughout the day, but it’s just as important to give yourself some rest. Taking naps and lying down is an important form of self-care when we find ourselves becoming overwhelmed and stressed with college responsibilities. Photo by Kinga Cichewicz from Unsplash

As we shift into spring, trying at least one of the simple self-care activities is a great way to prepare for spring, reset your mind and body, and improve your mood.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!