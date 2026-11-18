This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a particular kind of freedom that comes with getting your license and your own car. It’s the ability to leave whenever you want, take the long way home, make spontaneous plans, and do things alone. For most people, driving is simply a part of growing up. You turn 16 and it’s expected. That is, unless you have a debilitating fear of driving. For me, it took until I was 21 to realize just how much of my life I’d been missing out on because I was afraid to get behind the wheel.

I was supposed to start driving earlier than I did. I took the drivers ed lessons and got my permit on time. But around the time I was able to get my license, I had someone controlling in my life who made it very clear that they didn’t want me getting my license. They made the idea of me driving seem terrifying. They convinced me I’d be a danger to others on the road and even eventually framed the possibility of me having a car as an excuse to get away from them — like learning to drive was a personal attack on them. Eventually, I started believing these things. What should’ve been an ordinary milestone became a paralyzing fear, and so I put off getting my license until this person was eventually out of my life the next year.

But my troubles didn’t stop there. Even after I got it, feeling comfortable behind the wheel was a different story. One that, until now, I felt incredibly ashamed of.

How not driving held me back

For the next four years, my driving was incredibly limited. I drove to school, to work, and to the houses of a select few people (granted, they all lived in a 15-minute radius of me). I avoided highways entirely. When possible, I’d avoid driving anywhere unfamiliar, and even the thought of taking a road I hadn’t driven before when other roads closed for roadwork would make me anxious.

I missed birthdays, family gatherings, and opportunities to spend time with people important to me simply because I was too afraid to drive there. Oftentimes I’d turn down plans before I even looked at the address to consider whether I could make the drive. Most times, I’d find myself depending on someone else to take me. I convinced myself that driving was something other people could do safely, but that somehow, I lacked the ability to do the same. I taught myself to believe that there was something wrong with me.

And the longer I believed that, the smaller my world became.

Throughout college, I became accustomed to relying on other people for transportation. My boyfriend would take me shopping, making buying gifts for him impossible. My dad would have to drive over three hours round trip to bring me home for the holidays. I’d only make arrangements around whether I could get a ride. I was grateful for the people who helped me, but I also started recognizing how much of my independence I had unknowingly surrendered to them.

FInally getting behind the wheel

That changed this August at 21 years old. I’d received news that I had to return to school earlier than expected, and for the first time, there was absolutely no one available to drive me. I’d spent years finding ways around driving, especially when it involved the highway. But this time, I couldn’t. I either had to suck it up and drive myself there or fall back on my responsibilities.

This dilemma made me feel like a child. I was embarrassed that I’d let this escalate this long and I started to wonder what life would look for me post-graduation if I still couldn’t get behind the wheel.

In the days leading up to the trip, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I’d lie awake at night imagining the drive, thinking about everything that could go wrong. I felt sick to my stomach just knowing that I’d have to get on the highway alone. Something that most people probably wouldn’t think twice about had become the source of days of anxiety for me.

But eventually, the day came, and I got in my car. For the first time in my life, I drove across the state on the highway by myself. I remember how significant that first trip felt. I was actually doing something I had told myself for years was beyond my capabilities. And since then, I’ve done it again and again.

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

WHat I learned about myself

After making the trip a few times, I was no longer afraid. The highway that once seemed like an impossible obstacle became just a normal drive and I started realizing that I could go places simply because I wanted to. It wasn’t that I suddenly became a different person, I’d just finally given myself the opportunity to discover what I was capable of.

Looking back, I now recognize that my fear of driving was about much more than driving itself. I realized that I’d subconsciously let someone else make me distrust my ability to navigate the world independently. They’d made something as ordinary as driving seem out of my realm of ability, and I carried that fear long after they were no longer around to influence my decisions. Getting comfortable behind the wheel became one of the last ways I reclaimed that independence.

Now, I appreciate driving for many reasons. Obviously, I love being able to go shopping and visit friends without relying on someone else. But more than that, I love what it represents to me. I love my newfound independence of being able to accept an invitation to whatever I want without wondering how I can get there. I love knowing that I can make plans, change my mind, and explore somewhere new without worrying about burdening someone else. I love that my world no longer has to be limited by the things I thought I couldn’t do.

Sometimes independence comes from moving away, graduating, or starting a new chapter of your life. But for those like me, sometimes it takes doing something simple that you believed you couldn’t do to realize that your life is yours to live.