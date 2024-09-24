What Impact Does Your Daily Dose Of Coffee Have On You?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

I know I’m not the only one who wakes up in the morning craving my daily dose of caffeine. From the smell of freshly ground coffee beans to the rich taste as the first sip coats my taste buds, coffee is a cherished ritual for many. According to Stacy Lu in an article published in GradPSYCH Magazine, coffee is the most widely used drug in the world, consumed by some 80 percent of American Adults every day.

It’s no secret that coffee has developed a bad stigma over the years, mainly due to its caffeine content. Caffeine can be considered addictive and cause side effects such as jitters and increased heart rate when over-consumed. Overconsumption is the keyword here. According to the Food and Drug Administration, about two to three 12-fluid-ounce cups of coffee is an amount that is not generally associated with any sort of negative side effects. This, of course, can vary depending on the individual, so what impact does coffee actually have on you?

Studies have shown that coffee can offer health benefits despite its bad reputation. Here are a few reasons why the right amount of coffee is good for you!

Rich in Antioxidants

The high antioxidant activity found in coffee is one of its health benefits. According to Medline Plus, antioxidants are natural substances that may prevent or delay some types of cell damage. Coffee contains a significant amount of chlorogenic acid, which is known for reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure, and preventing cardiovascular disease. It also contains melanoidins, which contribute to the color and taste of coffee in addition to providing antioxidants. This information can not only sway some into drinking coffee but also help them decide which coffee choices best fit their desired health benefits!

lower risk of certain diseases

According to Harvard nutrition sources, moderate coffee drinking of 2-3 cups a day was associated with a 21% reduced risk of heart disease. Knowing that coffee is rich in antioxidants also allowed scientists and researchers to discover that coffee may lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This does not apply, however, if you have already developed it. Coffee has also been linked to a lower chance of liver and endometrial cancers, Parkinson’s disease, and depression. While coffee isn’t an end-all cure-all and doesn’t replace other preventative measures, your morning cup can be a step in the right direction!

Caffeine, caffeine, caffeine

One of the most obvious benefits that coffee carries is its caffeine content. Caffeine is a natural stimulant found in coffee that can boost your energy and, therefore, your overall productivity levels. I know when it’s time for me to sit down and do my schoolwork, the first thing I’m grabbing is my coffee! Caffeine is also linked to increased physical performance and enhanced endurance.

Mood Enhancer

Have you ever heard the saying, “I’m sorry for what I said before I had my coffee,” or anything similar? Well, these sayings haven’t surfaced from nothing. Studies have shown that doses of 200 to 250mg of caffeine can elevate mood, and these effects can last up to 3 hours. This is thanks to its antioxidants. The chlorogenic acids mixed with ferulic acid and caffeic acid can help reduce the inflammation of nerve cells that takes place in the brains of those with depression. In low doses, caffeine stimulates dopamine, which is the neurotransmitter in your brain that plays a role in pleasure, motivation, and learning.

Negative Effects

These are just a few of the positive benefits that coffee can have on your mental and physical health. It’s important to note that the overconsumption of caffeine can put you at risk for multiple health-related issues. So, remember not to overdo it.

One of the few downsides of coffee today is the amount of sugar used to flavor the coffees that you may get at your local Starbucks or Dunkin’. Many companies will mask the acidic taste of coffee — the antioxidants that provide its health benefits — with flavored syrups and other forms of sugar. Daily consumption of these levels of additives can lead to weight gain and other undesirable side effects that will outweigh the natural benefits of coffee. If coffee is your go-to drink, it may be best to opt for something more on the natural side.

In the end, there is no need to worry about significant negative side effects from your daily cup of coffee! With that being said, what’s your favorite way to incorporate coffee into your day?