What Iconic Thanksgiving Food You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign (With Recipes!)

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, I’m here to let you know which iconic and delicious Thanksgiving food matches your zodiac sign, along with some yummy recipes so you can try yours this year! While you may have your personal favorite side, I wholeheartedly believe that there is a Thanksgiving food that matches each zodiac sign perfectly.

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19): Mac and Cheese

Who doesn’t love mac and cheese? It’s arguably the most iconic dish at your Thanksgiving table. It is also actively difficult to find an unlikeable Aries. They are easy-going and go with the flow, but can also be assertive and take charge of a situation when something goes awry. They always bring a positive outlook to the table, just like your Thanksgiving mac and cheese.

Here is a delicious recipe to make this iconic Thanksgiving side:

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Gravy

Tauruses always add a calming presence to any situation they find themselves in, and can soften any situation thrown at them. On your Thanksgiving plate, isn’t gravy doing the same thing? Turkey without gravy can be dry, bland, and unexciting. Pour that gravy on, and suddenly, it’s smooth, rich, and delicious! Some of these foods become the best versions of themselves with gravy alongside them, just like the Tauruses in everyone’s lives.

This is a delicious recipe for your Thanksgiving gravy!

3. Gemini (May 21 – June 21): Sweet Potato Casserole

The trait we know about all Geminis is that they have two sides: all business and all sweetness. This perfectly sums up a sweet potato casserole. The bottom layer, the sweet potato, is nutrient-packed and delicious. The top layer is full of sweet marshmallow, cinnamon, honey, and every other yummy topping you would want to add! Business on the bottom and party on the top explains Geminis to a tee.

Here is a delicious, sweet, and exciting addition to your Thanksgiving table:

4. Cancer (June 22 – July 22): Pumpkin Pie

While Cancers can be a little intimidating at first glance, once you get to know them, they are soft, kind, and great to be around. You can say the same thing about pumpkin pie! While pumpkins are hard on the outside, once you bake them and give them some love, they become a delicious pie and a staple dessert for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Here is an iconic recipe for one of the best Thanksgiving desserts!

5. Leo (July 23 – August 22): Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are the ICONS of Thanksgiving. You ask anyone what their top three favorite sides are, and mashed potatoes will always take one of those spots. They have the most main character energy of any side, similar to the Leos in your life. Leos tend to shine brightly and always become the center of attention, even when they aren’t trying to. Sometimes though, just like mashed potatoes, the attention is SO deserved.

Here is a simple but delicious recipe for your favorite Thanksgiving side’s favorite Thanksgiving side:

6. Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Canned Cranberry Sauce

Virgos are busy, free-spirited people. The Virgos in your life always find a bigger, exciting task to focus on and can’t be tied down to boring and long obligations. This is a perfect representation of canned cranberry sauce! It is quick, easy and, honestly, usually better than the non-canned sauce. Virgos can also adapt to new surroundings very quickly, which is the best way to describe cranberry sauce; no matter what it touches on your plate, it still ends up just as delicious!

While canned cranberry sauce is perfect on its own, there are ways you can vamp it up for your holiday! Here are some ideas:

7. Libra (September 23 – October 22): Stuffing

For my Libras, who embody harmony and balance in the world, stuffing is the best side that embodies who you are! Stuffing is savory and sweet, crunchy and soft, full of herbs and spices, and compliments every other Thanksgiving dish. It is also an essential part of the iconic next-day Thanksgiving sandwich, making its full potential arguably one of the best sides on a Thanksgiving table.

Here is a flavorful stuffing recipe to add to your Thanksgiving menu:

8. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts as a Thanksgiving side are always like an undercover agent. You forget about them until they are right in front of you, debate on whether you should give them a spot on your plate, and once you do, remember how delicious they always are. Scorpios are a bit out there and serious, but once you take a chance on them, they can be some of the best people in your life. Scorpios and Brussels sprouts deserve all the love!

Here is a tasty recipe that will have you loving Brussels sprouts every Thanksgiving from here on:

9. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Roasted Vegetables

Sagittariuses are curious, outgoing, and always in on the trends. I could picture any of my Sag friends at the store picking out the most delicious, fresh, and “in” fall veggies, then crafting the most delicious roasted platter. You can never go wrong with a roasted vegetable dish, just like you can’t go wrong with becoming besties with any Sagittarius.

10. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Cornbread

Cornbread is one of the longer recipes to make on Thanksgiving, and it requires patience for baking, which not many have. Capricorns have the best patience and calmness, which makes cornbread their perfect match. They say that patience makes perfect, and if cornbread is made right, it elevates your entire Thanksgiving meal.

Here is a delicious cornbread recipe that will be talked about at your Thanksgiving celebrations:

11. Aquarius (January 20 – FEbruary 18): Turkey

Aquariuses are creative and independent and try to always make themselves better. The turkey is the leader of the Thanksgiving foods, and there are so many ways to make your Thanksgiving turkey specific to what your party likes. It is also the most intimidating food to make, but once it’s correct, becomes the star of the show. Aquariuses, as independent as they want to be, still thrive with help, which holds true for the turkey. The sides next to the turkey make it even more delicious, fostering a fan-favorite meal for all Thanksgivings to come.

While I have never taken the leap of making the iconic turkey, this recipe looks like a great start if you are interested in taking on the biggest role for your Thanksgiving dinner:

12. Pisces (February 19 – march 20): Dinner Rolls

Pisces are naturally kind, sweet, and easygoing people. They are down for whatever comes their way and are usually some of the best people in your life. Can’t you say the same for your Thanksgiving dinner rolls? You can’t help but want to eat 10 of them, and you almost wouldn’t mind if they were the only part of your meal that you enjoy. They are one of the easiest and best additions to your Thanksgiving plate and are completely unforgettable.

Does this one even need a recipe? Run to your nearest grocery store and get a few packs of those fluffy and soft King’s Hawaiian rolls!

And there you have it, the perfect pairing of zodiacs and Thanksgiving classics. Whether you are a bold Aries mac and cheese or a nurturing Capricorn cornbread, your celestial match will taste delicious at the dinner table. Try the recipe, embrace your inner foodie, and share the love with your family and friends. Because if there is anything that the stars (and Thanksgiving) teach us, it’s that life’s sweetest moments are best when shared. Happy Thanksgiving!