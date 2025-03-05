UConn Fans Took ‘Bleed Blue’ A Bit Too Literally For Senior Night

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How far would UConn Women’s Basketball fans go to secure the perfect seat for Senior Night? Some might wake up early. Some might line up a few hours ahead. I, however, chose the “sleep deprivation and risk frostbite” route.

UConn Women’s Basketball Senior Night is more than just a game — it’s a celebration of the players who have given their all to the program. For this game, I wanted to do more than just show up. I wanted to be there, front and center, to witness every second. So, along with a dedicated group of fans, I decided to camp outside Gampel Pavilion overnight, waiting for the perfect seat on one of the most emotional nights of the season.

Committing to the campout

As soon as I secured a ticket, I knew that was only the beginning of the challenge. The chance to honor some of UConn’s most beloved players meant that students, alumni, and die-hard fans would fight for the best seats. I had to get in line early if I wanted a front-row spot.

So, when my friend suggested we sleep outside to guarantee great seats, I immediately agreed. Not because I’m reckless — but because I have priorities. (And because I have no concept of what “too extreme” means when it comes to UConn WBB.)

By 6 p.m. on Saturday, my friends and I were first in line and prepared to withstand the cold for the next eighteen hours.

By late evening, a few groups had already formed outside Gampel with tents, chairs, and enough snacks to last the night. Senior Night was hours away, but for us, the event had already begun.

Surviving the Night

The first few hours flew by, though the wind was brutal. By midnight, it had died down, making the wait a little more bearable. We passed the time singing karaoke with a handheld microphone, making TikToks documenting our experience, and watching highlight edits of our favorite Huskies.

As the night wore on, exhaustion and the cold started to get to us, even though we were wrapped in layers. We took turns warming up in Bookworms, the 24-hour section of the library. Some students dozed off in their tents, while others kept warm by pacing around and chatting. Every hour felt longer than the last, but the excitement of what was coming kept us going.

The Final Stretch

By 6 a.m., the energy shifted. People started standing up and packing away blankets and tents. The line grew as the sun rose, and the anticipation became almost unbearable. We had made it through the night, and the reward was only a few hours ahead.

By noon, the crowd was buzzing with excitement and adrenaline. Security gave the signal, and within seconds, students were rushing inside, filling in the seats of Gampel Pavilion to claim the best spots. My heart pounded as I secured my seat — front and center, exactly where I had hoped to be.

Slowly, the arena filled. Fans who had arrived at a reasonable hour (and slept in their beds) looked at those of us up front with curiosity and maybe a little admiration. We had earned these seats.

Game Time

As warm-ups began, the reality of the moment hit. This was the last regular season game for some of the team’s biggest stars. As the players took their final pregame shots, my friends and I held up the signs we’d spent our Friday night making. One read, “Writing UConn History, Paige by Paige,” which was complimented by Nika Mühl as she walked past it. The one I held said, “Senior Night made us cry ‘bout 6…7 times,” referencing Paige Bueckers’ post-game interview from earlier that week. Our signs got laughs from the team and even earned us a feature on the jumbotron — a moment that made the long, cold night even more worth it.

The Huskies played intensely all 40 minutes of the game, and the crowd matched their energy for every play. After securing a dominant 92-57 win, the players made their way around the arena to high-five the front row. It was bittersweet knowing it would be my last time congratulating Paige Bueckers, Aubrey Griffin, Azzi Fudd, and Kaitlyn Chen on their home court.

Celebrating Our Seniors

Then came the moment we had all been waiting for — the Senior Night ceremony.

The crowd erupted as the seniors were introduced one by one, their names echoing through Gampel. The crowd chanted, “One more year” while Azzi was being honored, showing that we still have hope she’ll stay, but Paige, Aubrey, and Kaitlyn are off to the next chapter.

The emotions were high, not just from the players, but from the fans who had followed their journeys. The tribute video, the speeches, the revealing of Paige’s Huskies of Honor banner — it was everything I had hoped for and more. I may have even shed a few tears reflecting on how fast this season had gone by.

For those seniors, this was the last time they would step onto this court as UConn players. For us fans, it was the last time we’d see them wear a Huskies jersey in Gampel.

Was it worth it? absolutely.

Spending the night outside in the cold for a basketball game might sound crazy to some, but for me, it was an experience I’ll cherish forever. It wasn’t just about securing the best seat — it was about being part of something bigger. It was about celebrating a program that has meant so much to me and so many others.

Would I do it again? In a heartbeat. Because when you’re a UConn fan, moments like these aren’t just games; they’re history.