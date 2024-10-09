This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Are you looking for something to do with your date this fall? Look no further! Here are my top 10 favorite fall activities that you can do with your date this fall.

1.) Take a trip to the farm

Going to the farm is always fun to do in the fall. While you’re there you can get lunch at the farm and try some of the fresh foods like soups and desserts! I always recommend getting chicken noodle soup and apple cider donuts. Once you finish eating, you can go apple picking, pumpkin picking, or even both if you’re feeling adventurous. While you’re on the farm, you can also take cute fall pictures.

2.) Go to a drive-in

The drive-in movie theater in the fall is always the best time to go. It’s not too hot outside and it’s not too cold. Bring some blankets, pillows, and snacks, and get ready to see the movie on the big screen! If you like scary movies, you can see a horror film at your local drive-in. Some of my favorite Halloween movies are Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, and It. Even if you don’t have a drive-in near you, you can always watch a scary movie at home or go to the movie theater.

3.) Go to Fright Fest

If you’re a thrill seeker, Fright Fest is the best fall activity for you to do. Six Flags decorates the entire theme park in Halloween decorations, sets up haunted attractions, and even has creepy characters walking around to get you ready for Halloween. Six Flags New England and Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ both have Fright Fest. From my personal experience of going to it this year, I highly recommend it to anyone who wants an extra thrill this Halloween season. As a warning though: it is very scary so be ready for a ghost or demon to pop out at you!

4.) Bake Cookies

Once it gets cold out, baking is the perfect activity. Whether it’s making homemade treats or buying the Pillsbury cookies with the pumpkin or ghost decorations, they are always delicious. I love a good sweet treat, so in the fall I love to bake. You and your partner can enjoy some freshly baked cookies (or whatever dessert you like!) and have fun while making them. Recently, I have been liking the combo of ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookies with the Pilsbury pumpkin cookie. I highly recommend making those if you are looking for a quick and easy sweet treat.

5.) Visit a fall festival

Original photo by Allie West

Go to a fall festival! Fairs in the fall are always decorated with Halloween or autumn decor and have delicious food. Recently there was the Big E fair that had many food stands, animals, and even a large amusement park. There are always many fairs around the New England area that will get you in the fall spirit!

6.) Visit Salem

Salem is one of my top recommendations for places to go to near Halloween. All of the houses and streets are decorated with tons of spooky fall decor. There are also many activities to do around the area such as going to restaurants, visiting small stores, and even taking a trip to Boston. There are many delicious restaurants and small businesses that go all-out for the Halloween season in Salem. I would recommend going to Salem and spending the day shopping and trying new foods, then at night looking at all of the lights and decorations the town has to offer.

7.) Make a boo-basket

Make your boo a boo-basket this fall! Grab a fall-themed basket, tissue paper, and ribbon. Then, you can get some of your partner’s favorite items, such as different snacks, fall scents, blankets, and anything else you would want to fill the basket with. Lastly, surprise them with it! Make sure everything is fall-themed!

8.) Visit a Haunted house

If you love horror, take a trip to a haunted house. Walking through a haunted house will definitely get you ready for Halloween. If you think you can handle the paranormal, look no further than going to a haunted house. There are many haunted houses or even haunted hayrides that you can go to this fall.

9.) Make a spooky pizza

Cooking in the fall is always so much fun. I love making homemade pizza, but in the fall I like to make them into shapes. Get your homemade pizza dough and shape it into whatever you like. I’d recommend a pumpkin or a ghost! Then, top it off with tomato sauce and cheese. Put it in the oven and you will be left with a delicious fall-themed pizza!

10.) Carving a pumpkin

Last but not least, carve a pumpkin! Make a spooky jack-o-lantern with a pumpkin you picked from the farm. Make sure you cut the top off the pumpkin and create a cute face on the front. Then, take the insides out and make some fresh pumpkin seeds. Finally, place a candle inside the pumpkin and you will have the perfect Halloween pumpkin.

And there we have some of my favorite fall date recommendations! I hope have fun trying them out!