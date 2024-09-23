The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As fall rolls in, one of the best ways you can prepare is by divulging into a selection of albums that truly embody the sad-girl autumnal spirit. Whether it’s walking to class, doing homework in the library, or crying about your situationship, these albums are guaranteed to help you through it!

Starting off this list incredibly strong, we have Bon Iver’s first studio album, For Emma, Forever Ago. This album is undoubtedly one of the saddest pieces of media I have ever consumed. There is nothing like hearing those first chords of “Flume” and knowing that the next 37 minutes and 15 seconds will have you completely absorbed in devastation. That being said, it is also one of the greatest albums I’ve heard and undeniably deserves the #1 spot for sad-girl autumn albums. The sound on this album — and in the entirety of Justin Vernon’s work — is incomparable to any folk album you have heard before. revisiting for emma, forever ago (2008) and i have ascended pic.twitter.com/dTQg65skL1 — emmylou (@prucrastinating) September 20, 2024

PUNISHER BY PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher is undoubtedly one of the greatest albums released in the last decade. Although I find myself listening to Bridgers’ sophomore album all year, fall is when I find myself completely consumed by her musicality. Track five on the album, titled “Halloween,” has an eerie background; perfect for that last week of October. It is also composed of a collection of gut-wrenching love songs, so if you’re partaking in “sad-girl autumn” this album will definitely exceed your expectations. Overall, very cozy (and devastating) energy for the greatest season of the year! 🚨| BREAKING NEWS: “Punisher” by Phoebe Bridgers just received a 55 minute standing ovation from me in my bedroom after listening to it for the 900th time pic.twitter.com/4FXYQdLvOh — malena (@lesbopunisher) September 10, 2024

stick season by noah kahan

Stick Season does not fail to capture the true essence of New England’s fall. Noah Kahan’s third studio album is composed of a collection of folk songs that radiate the essence of autumn. “You’re Gonna Go Far” has gotten me through the first few weeks of freshman year so far, and “Orange Juice,” like most of Kahan’s songs in this album, has some dark and visceral undertones that tell quite the story. The rasp in his voice feels like a warm hug on a cold day, despite the sadness of his lyrics. Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) come in dinners ready! https://t.co/56a4dW46AS pic.twitter.com/8GXiPDedZ0 — Noah Kahan Archive (@KahanArchive) July 24, 2024

sling by clairo

Sling by Clairo single-handedly got me through my sophomore year of high school. Like all of her music, Clairo creates a one-of-a-kind feel and I often find myself thinking “It’s like she’s writing music straight from my brain!” This jazzy, reflective, and melancholy album captures the true essence of fall in a way that no other album can. “Harbor” and “Just for Today” dive into topics of depression and isolation, describing the feelings so accurately it seems like she is peeking into your brain and writing down your every thought. This album is worth a listen if you’re looking for something cozy yet ruminative during fall. only few will understand the significance of listening to sling by clairo on an autumnal morning pic.twitter.com/6gBTnVGaH4 — SITA (@raspberhrriies) September 21, 2024

boygenius ep by boygenius

Boygenius’ first self-titled EP is the ultimate sad-girl album and can definitely be paired with a more vengeful autumn if that’s more your vibe. It is just a short six-song collection but is nothing short of a masterpiece, covering a plethora of themes and intense emotions. The vocal blend that Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are able to compose despite the difference in their individual voices can only be described as witchcraft. The three are able to create an intensely emotional feel through their use of violin, electric guitar, and an incredibly talented drummer. listening to my boygenius ep vinyl pic.twitter.com/1VXgDmhCxG — bex (@flynnxrapunzel) September 7, 2024

harry styles by Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ self-titled debut album is arguably one of the most complex on this list. While many of the other artists took a more uniform approach to their albums, Styles has a variation of songs consisting of soft rock and somber melancholy tunes. Harry Styles’ third track, “Carolina,” is a funky rock love declaration, whereas his fourth track, “Two Ghosts,” is a ruminative song about an ex-lover. In its entirety, this album covers a plethora of different emotions; perfect for this season of immense change. "what are you mad about?" harry styles self titled should’ve won a grammy — may²⁸ (@stylinarts) April 18, 2024

evermore by taylor swift

Among Taylor Swift’s 11 fantastic albums, Evermore is easily one of her best. This quiet folk approach seen for the first time by her in 2021 was very well received by her fans. Many insist that Taylor should continue to sing in this style as opposed to her typical pop-star vocals. Admittedly, I love this side of Taylor’s voice and am a huge fan of this and its sister album, Folklore. Everything about this album screams fall to me, from the cover to the track list, with “cowboy like me” and “tolerate it” being some of my favorites. I listen to my favorite album

Taylor Swift is evermore pic.twitter.com/V2RBKWxKL8 — 𝒮𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒽 (𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓁𝑜𝓇’𝓈 𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓈𝒾𝑜𝓃) (@giftedswifted) September 19, 2024

so tonight that i might see by mazzy star

Mazzy Star’s lead singer, Hope Sandoval, has a miraculous voice that embodies the energy of fall. Her soft yet impactful voice is perfect to listen to in the last months of the year. Track one (and the most popular off the album), “Fade Into You,” is a perfect introduction about giving yourself entirely to someone, a deep longing that is encompassed in the repetitive melody of the song. It was also featured in season one, episode nine of Gilmore Girls, making it all the more festive. mazzy star i love you so deeply — faye ☆ (@me0wtism) January 31, 2024

grace by jeff buckley

Grace is another album that spews an immense sadness and longing out at its listener. It has very dark tones and melodies, creating an autumnal aura while also forming a sense of desperation for love. The album’s hit song, “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” is an extremely romantic yet (once again) devastating track about a lost love or a missed opportunity. Buckley’s voice is one that you can’t replicate, and the sense of urgency and passion that listeners can hear in his songs is one of the reasons he is so relatable to listen to. grace by jeff buckley hate to see me open spotify — awa ☆⋆｡𖦹°‧ (@777thsensez) September 17, 2024

songs by adrianne lenker