We’re only three months into 2025, and it’s safe to say that Tate McRae is already making a strong case for “Best Pop Album of the Year” with her latest release. Released on Feb. 21, So Close to What showcases the Tate we know and love while revealing a more vulnerable side. Through raw lyrics and captivating melodies, McRae dives into the pain of feeling unseen, the frustration of being misunderstood, and the sting of fake friendships. Here are the three tracks that have not left rotation since the album’s release.

“Purple lace Bra”

This song explores the frustrations of feeling unheard and unseen in a relationship, where McRae’s emotional and mental needs are overshadowed by physical desires. Throughout the song, McRae expressed the exhaustion of trying to communicate genuinely, using imagery of singing and screaming until her throat bleeds, symbolizing the emotional toll of not being understood. When you reach the chorus, it suggests that her partner only seems attentive when she presents herself in a sensual manner, reducing her voice to mere sounds of desire. Towards the end, the sentiment is deepened, when she continues to sing about how her partner only listens to her when she’s undressed, implying a lack of true emotional connection. The song overall captures the pain of being valued only for physical aspects while craving a deeper, more meaningful connection.

“Signs”

In this song, McRae captures her frustration of feeling misunderstood in a relationship, where she expects her partner to pick up on her unspoken emotions and signals. She highlights how her partner’s inability to interpret her silence and subtle cues leads to tension. In the chorus, she deciphers common phrases women use in relationships, revealing their hidden meanings — like how “I hate you” actually means “I need you more.” The song overall emphasizes that the partner should know her well enough by now to read between the lines without needing everything spelled out explicitly. The desire for deeper emotional understanding and attentiveness from a partner who seems oblivious to what she truly feels and needs.

“Like I do”

Here, McRae explores the theme of envy and fake friendships, focusing on someone who pretends to care but is just trying to imitate her life. She calls out this “friend” for not genuinely wanting to know her but rather wanting to copy everything she does. She also dives into the idea of the discomfort of realizing that this so-called friend is obsessively watching her, from her relationships to her style and plans, even hoping for her downfall. She continues to expose the hypocrisy of this person, who maintains a fake public image while bad-mouthing others. In the end, it showcases both the confusion and betrayal she feels, yet she is torn between flattery and disgust at the obsessive behavior. If there’s one thing this song shows us, it is how to spot and reject a fake friend. Thank you Ms. McRae.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

“Dear god” “bloodonmyhands (feat. Flo Milli)” “I know love (feat. The Kid LAROI)”

Tate McRae’s So Close to What proves to be a powerful showcase of vulnerability and self-awareness, blending raw emotion with captivating storytelling. Through these standout tracks, McRae confronts the pain of being misunderstood, the ache of shallow connections, and the sting of betrayal. With this album, she continues to solidify her place in the music industry.